Tinubu Names 22-man Board Members for NCC, USPF

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has constituted the boards of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), both agencies under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

In a release issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga,

Idris Olorunnimbe was appointed Chairman of NCC, while Dr Aminu Waida, who was appointed to the position in October 2023, with the Senate confirming his appointment in November 2023, remains its Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer.

Olorunnimbe previously served on the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Board, where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committee and drove impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes.

Other members of the 10-man board are Abraham Oshidami – Executive Commissioner, Technical Services; Rimini Makama – Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management; Hajia Maryam Bayi- Former Director, Human Capital & Administration; Col Abdulwahab Lawal (rtd);

Senator Lekan Mustafa; Chris Okorie;

Princess Oforitsenere Emiko; and Secretary of the Board.

The President also approved the Board of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), with Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, as Chairman.

Other members are Idris Olorunimbe – Vice Chairman; Abraham Oshidami; Rimini Makama; Aliyu Edogi Aliyu – (Rep FMCIDE);

Joseph B Faluyi – (Rep. of Federal Ministry of Finance); Auwal Mohammed – (Rep. of FMBNP); Uzoma Dozie; Peter Bankole;

Abayomi Anthony Okanlawon; Gafar Oluwasegun Quadri and the USPF Secretary.

The Federal Government established the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) to facilitate the achievement of national policy goals for universal access and service to information and communication technologies (ICTs) in rural, unserved and underserved areas in Nigeria.