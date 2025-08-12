Tinubu Appoints Omidiran As New Chairman of Federal Character Commission

•Names Mohammed Musa secretary, renews term of four commissioners

•Appoints 31 new commissioners

•Names Rinsola Abiola DG of CLTC

•Appoints Nasir Bala SSA on citizenship and leadership

•Reconstitutes HYREP’s council and board of trustees

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has named a former House of Representatives member, Ayo Hulayat Omidiran as the new Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission.

She succeeds Dr Muheeba Dankaka, whose tenure was dogged by controversy.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Monday, stated that the President also appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun as commissioner.

Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024 as the commission’s acting chairman.

The President renewed the appointment of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu and Eludayo Eluyemi, representing Jigawa, Kebbi and Osun States, for a second term.

The President also reappointed Abdulwasiu Kayode Bawalla, the commissioner from Lagos State.

The newly-appointed Commissioners include Hon. Obina Oriaku, Abia; Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi, Adamawa; Obongawan Dora Ebong, Akwa – Ibom; Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria, Anambra; Babangida Adamu Gwana, Bauchi; Sir Tonye Okio, Bayelsa; Aligba Eugene Tarkende, Benue; Engr.Modu Mustapha, Borno; Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo, Cross River; Ederin Lovette Idisi, Delta; Nwokpor Vincent Nduka, Ebonyi; Hon. Chief Victor Sabor Edoror, Edo; Hon. Sola Fokanle, Ekiti; Peter Eze, Enugu; Ibrahim Baba Mairiga, Gombe and Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, Imo.

Others commissioners are Ruth Jumai Ango, Kaduna; Muhammad Awwal Nayya, Kano; Hon. Anas Isah, Katsina; Bello Idris Eneye, Kogi; Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Kwara; Alhaji Isah Jibrin, Niger; Comrade Ajimudu Bola, Ondo; Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye, Oyo; Hon. Pam Bolman, Plateau; Aaron Chukwuemeka, Rivers; Alhaji Aminu Tambar, Sokoto; Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Taraba; Hon. Jibir Maigari, Yobe; Sani Garba, Zamfara and Solomon Ayuba Dagami, FCT.

Also on Monday, President Tinubu appointed Ms. Rinsola Abiola as Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC).

In another release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that Ms. Abiola, an expert in strategic communication and government relations, previously served as Senior Special Assistant to the President.

He also appointed Nasir Bala Aminu Ja’oji as Senior Special Assistant on Citizenship and Leadership.

Mr. Ja’oji, who had served as Special Adviser on Mobilisation to the Governor of Kano State and a member of the Governing Council of Coordinated Arewa Youth Groups, is an advocate of women and youth empowerment and development.

The President also on Monday evening approved the reconstitution of the Governing Council and Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYREP), with the Minister of Environment serving as Chairman of the Council.

The other members are Loanyie Barituka Victor, who represents the Non-governmental Organisations focused on the environment, Bright Onyebuchi Jacob and Henry Obiabure, who represent the Niger Delta communities.

Professor Barinedum Michael Nwibere and Barrister Baride Abdul Gwezia are the representatives of the Ogoni Community on the new Council.

The nine oil-producing states have two representatives on the Council: Gideon Onyebuwa Melfor and Dr Ibikunle Omotehinse.

There are four alternative members of the Council, representing Ogoniland and the Niger Delta: Rev. Canon Dr Abraham Olungwe, who was reappointed and Engr. Maeba Power Ekpobari are the alternate members of the Council representing Ogoniland. Joseph Akedesuo and Beauty Warejuowei represent the Niger Delta.

President Tinubu also reconstituted the HYREP Board of Trustees, with Emmanuel Nwiika Deeyah reappointed chairman.

Fred Mbombo Igwe and Dr Fred Barivule Kpakol will represent Ogoni communities and stakeholders on the board. Mrs Dorcas Amos represents the other Niger Delta communities, while Chief Jide Damazio, who was reappointed, represents the NGOs dealing with environmental issues.