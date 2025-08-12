  • Tuesday, 12th August, 2025

Tinubu Appoints Obih, Akinfeleye Into Governing Councils of Two Varsities 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

* Names principal officers for federal university of health sciences, Tsafe 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hon. Chisom D. Obih to the Governing Council of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State.

Obih’s appointment followed the death of a member of the council.

The president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also appointed Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye, a renowned communications specialist, to the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Akinfeleye is the former Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos and the Chairman of the Centre of Excellence in Multimedia and Cinematography/Unilag Radio 103.1 FM and Television.

Formerly a member of the Governing Council of Yakubu Gowon University of Abuja, Akinfeleye replaced Mr. Wahab Owokoniran, who was appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Federal University of Transport, Daura, Katsina State.

President Tinubu has also named Prof. Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State.

The president appointed Mr. Hamisu Yusuf Yelwa as the university’s Registrar, Usman Nakazalle Sanusi as Bursar, and Dr. Shehu Aminu Liman as the Librarian.

A retired colonel from the Nigerian Army, Prof. Yakasai is the Provost of the College of Health Sciences at Bayero University in Kano.

He is also the Chairman of the Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Medicine in Nigeria and a governing council member at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

He obtained an MBBS at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and later won a scholarship from the European Economic Commission to do his postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a membership to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and a fellowship at the same prestigious college.

Yakasai obtained a Master’s degree in Medical Education at the University of Winchester and subsequently went to the USA to pursue the Fellowship of the International College of Surgeons (FICS) (USA), and the Fellowship of the American College of Surgeons.

He also served as the Director-General of the Hospitals Management Board, Kano State.

