The Future Is Electric — and Cinematic: EbonyLife and CIG Motors Launch Game-Changing Alliance

Lagos, Nigeria – — In a groundbreaking move that blends entertainment with innovation, EbonyLife, Africa’s leading media and lifestyle brand, and CIG Motors, the visionary force behind Nigeria’s electric vehicle transformation, have announced a bold new partnership designed to supercharge the future of storytelling and sustainable mobility.

This high-voltage collaboration will see both powerhouses merge their influence to drive a fresh narrative for Africa — one where creativity, technology and clean energy intersect seamlessly.

From screen to street, CIG’s sleek electric vehicles will feature in EbonyLife’s most anticipated films and series, while also making a statement at premieres, industry events, and branded experiences. Together, the two brands will launch a range of campaigns, activations, and purpose-driven initiatives to inspire a new generation of African consumers and creators.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there. In a show of gratitude to its growing membership base, EbonyLife ON Plus — the new platform that offers more than streaming will introduce an annual luxury electric car giveaway, courtesy of CIG Motors.

“This partnership is about rewriting the rules — using the magic of film and media to accelerate conversations around innovation, sustainability, and African excellence,” says Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group.

“And to our EbonyLife ON Plus community for being part of the journey, one lucky member will drive away each year in a brand-new luxury electric vehicle. All you need to do is be a member — and a whole new electric car could be yours.”

Diana Chen, Chairman, CIG Motors and a vocal champion for progressive development across the continent, added:

“At CIG Motors, we believe in creating real impact through strategic collaboration. Partnering with EbonyLife allows us to tell powerful stories and build cultural momentum around electric mobility. This is the kind of partnership that transforms industries — and minds.”

From co-produced content and global campaigns to EV infrastructure on set and cinematic brand storytelling, the EbonyLife x CIG Motors alliance is a celebration of ambition, innovation, and Africa’s unstoppable drive toward a smarter, cleaner tomorrow.

Mo Abudu | Chief Executive Office EbonyLife Group