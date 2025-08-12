Suspected Serial Killer ‘Olori Esho’ Remanded Over Murder of Eight

A 44-year-old suspected serial killer and gang leader, Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Esho, has been remanded in Kirikiri Custodial Centre by an Ogba Chief Magistrate’s Court, over alleged involvement in multiple murders, unlawful arms possession, and a disturbing cache of international passports. The Chief Magistrate, Mobolaji Tanimola, declined to take the Defendant’s plea, and ordered his remand pending legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The case was adjourned to September 4, for further proceedings.

Akinwande, who has been described by investigators as the ringleader of a violent criminal network operating across Lagos for over a decade, faces an 11-count charge bordering on murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, grievous bodily harm, and possession of stolen international passports, including those of several foreign nationals. The offences were allegedly committed between 2009 and 2025, mostly within Mushin, Idi-Araba, Surulere, and Fadeyi areas of Lagos.

Police Prosecutor, Nosa Uhumwangho, told the court that the accused had been on the run for years, and was finally tracked to Alagbado, Lagos, following intelligence-led operations. Items reportedly recovered from him include nine AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, two locally-made pistols, one K2 assault rifle, 70 rounds of live 5.56mm ammunition, 57 cartridges, and three walkie-talkies. A poisonous dagger, allegedly used in cult-related violence, was also recovered.

According to the charge sheet, Olori Esho allegedly murdered eight people including a 10-year-old girl, Aminat Lateef, in 2010, and two men, Yusuf Bolakale and Yusuf Ramadan, in 2025. He was also accused of causing permanent disability to a 58-year-old woman, Awawu Ajalara, by shooting her in both legs in a separate 2011 attack. Prosecutors say these acts were part of a wider reign of terror, linked to inter-cult clashes and gang warfare in Lagos’ inner-city neighbourhoods.

In a chilling account, the court heard how Akinwande and his yet-to-be-apprehended accomplices allegedly stormed a residence in Surulere in April 2025, tied up a victim named Mohammad Ali and demanded the whereabouts of his boss, one Sego. This, the prosecution argued, showed a pattern of targeted, coordinated violence intended to instil fear and enforce territorial control.

A particularly concerning dimension to the case, is the discovery of 13 international passports, some bearing the names of nationals from Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria. Authorities are investigating, a possible human trafficking or identity fraud ring. Uhumwangho stressed that the accused was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for how the passports came into his possession, raising red flags about transnational criminal connections.

Defence Counsel, Adejare Kembi, however, opposed the Police’s request for continued access to the Defendant, arguing it would violate his constitutional rights. Citing the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) 2015, he urged the court to uphold Akinwande’s right to a fair trial, despite the gravity of the allegations. The court ultimately sided with the defence in ordering remand in a correctional facility, rather than Police custody.

Akinwande, according to the charge sheet, violated multiple laws including Sections 233 and 223 of the Firearms Act, as well as several provisions of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015 and the Property Protection Law 2016. The Lagos State Police Command has said investigations are still ongoing, and that more suspects linked to the alleged crime syndicate may be arrested in the coming weeks.