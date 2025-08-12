  • Tuesday, 12th August, 2025

Okonjo-Iweala Urges African Nations to Back  AFTCEE for Economic Growth 

Business | 6 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja 

The Director General World Trade Organization, (WTO), Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has urged African nations to throw weight behind the Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo, (AFTCEE) scheduled for November in Abuja by leveraging the opportunity provided by the upcoming event to harness  assets for accelerated trade and economic growth.

The economist, who is the first woman and first African to lead the WTO as the DG, shored up the support for the forthcoming continental event in a letter, personally signed and sent to the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Afrocultour, Mr Chuks Akamadu, the organizers of the event.

Okonjo-Iweala described the theme of the Expo, “Optimizing Africa’s Comparative and Competitive Advantage for Accelerated Trade and Economic Growth,” as timely and highly relevant.

 “Africa is immensely endowed with cultural and touristic opportunities. Now is the time to leverage these advantages to integrate more deeply into global and regional supply chains. At the WTO, we believe the future of trade lies in services, and tourism and the creative economy have a central role to play,” she said.

She equally expressed gratitude for the invitation to speak at the event despite her prior commitments at the G20 Leaders Summit.

In the letter, the former Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister for the Economy, wished the organizers a successful and impactful event, saying she looked forward to engaging in the future.

The Africa Tourism and Creative Economy Expo that aims to boost trade, tourism and cultural exchange is expected to draw stakeholders from across the continent and beyond to Abuja.

