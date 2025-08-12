NCDMB Applauds PE Energy’s Human Capital Development Strides in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has applauded PE Energy Limited for its strides in local content development, especially in human capital development, in the Niger Delta.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Ogbe, made the commendation at the end of HCD training programme organised by PE Energy Limited, in collaboration with Chevron Nigeria Limited and NCDMB, in Port Harcourt.

The programme is part of Nigeria’s ongoing drive for local content excellence and talent development within the oil and gas sector.

Implemented by PANA Academy, the competency development arm of PE Energy Limited and a subsidiary of PANA Holdings, the 12-month intensive, represents a significant step toward addressing the human capital gap within the energy sector.

It was delivered in alignment with the 2020 HCD Guidelines of NCDMB, as part of the Chevron Makaraba-Utonana Gas Management Project.

Structured to combine eight months of in-depth classroom instruction with four months of practical, on-the-field training, the curriculum was designed to build technical and vocational skills that aligned with the evolving demands of the energy sector.

It emphasised real-world readiness, innovation, and a strong professional ethos preparing participants not just for employment, but for leadership within the sector.

An achievement from the programme was the automatic employment of six high-performing graduates by PE Energy Limited, an inspiring gesture that reflects the organisation’s commitment to sustainable local capacity development.

The graduates were recognised for their exceptional performance in character, competence, and commitment to the core values that shaped the training experience.

Represented by Manager of Human Capital Development, Mrs. Tarilate Teide-Bribena, the NCDMB boss commended PE Energy Limited and PANA Academy for the efficient execution of the training programme.

Ogbe reiterated the board’s commitment to strategic capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing indigenous competence, standardisation, and global competitiveness.

He encouraged active participation and registration on the NOGIC JQS portal to maximise access to training and employment opportunities in the oil and gas industry, and appreciated PE Energy for living up to the spirit of the HCD programme by providing instant employment to six out of the 46 graduates.

In his address, Group Chief Executive Officer of PE Energy and Chairman of PANA Holdings, Dr. Daere Akobo, stated, “This initiative is a clear example of our philosophy in action. At PE Energy, we are not only supporting Nigerian content, we are building it. Through direct investments in human capital via PANA Academy, we are equipping Nigerian youths with future-proof skills to thrive and lead in the energy space.”

Akobo also emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving such developmental goals. He acknowledged the vital role played by Chevron Nigeria Limited and NCDMB, saying their active collaboration, technical support, and alignment with national policy objectives are pivotal to the programme’s success.

The graduation ceremony, held in the PE Energy Centre of Excellence facility at Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt, drew representatives from Chevron, NCDMB, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), OGTAN, and various academic institutions reinforcing the programme’s wide-reaching impact and stakeholder engagement.

In his remarks, representative of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Nonso Echukwu, commended PE Energy Limited and NCDMB for their partnership with Chevron in achieving the milestone.

Echukwu urged the graduates to recognise the rarity of such an opportunity and encouraged them to apply the skills acquired during their career in the oil and gas industry.

Director of Human Resources at NDDC, represented by Mr. James Odafe, highlighted the commission’s shared vision and commitment to developing the human capital in the Niger Delta.

He commended PE Energy Limited for its commendable efforts in advancing youth development across Nigeria.