FG, Lagos Collaborate on Land Titling, Registration

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, and the Lagos State Government are in collaboration to host a stakeholders workshop on National Land Titling, Registration and Documentation Programme (NLTRDP).

Housing and Urban Development Minister, Ahmed Dangiwa, is scheduled to flag-off the Workshop which will be hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a statement from the Director of Press and Public Relations, Badamasi Haiba, said in Abuja.

The Workshop which is slated to hold today (Tuesday) in Lagos, is expected to have high profile attendance from the built environment; professionals, real estate experts, mortgage institutions and other financial services stakeholders, the statement added.

The federal government through the housing ministry had said it was closely working with the World Bank to implement land reforms to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s landed assets through the NLTRDP. A similar workshop on the NLRDP, was held in March, 2025, in Abuja.

Recently, the federal government suspended all land allocations and reclamation activities along the Lagos Lagoon shoreline, and a committee set up by the Minister of Housing, Dangiwa, to ensure proper documentation, elimination of abuse, examine, and harmonise all approvals and developments along the shoreline.