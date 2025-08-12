EFCC Reinvites Tambuwal as Opposition Kicks

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, reinvited a former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, for questioning in respect of a “total cash withdrawal” to the tune of N189 billion, during his tenure as governor of the state.

According to a source, Tambuwal, a serving senator, arrived the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Abuja, around 11.30am yesterday morning and was taken in for interrogation.

The source further hinted that Tambuwal “will be spending the night with us” until investigation is through, adding: “We are asking him to account for the cash withdrawal.

“The withdrawals are in clear violation of the Money Laundering Act,” the source said, adding that the investigation had been ongoing for months.

If found guilty, the 2023 presidential aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might be prosecuted for fraud.

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has kicked against alleged selective investigations by the EFCC, accusing it of behaving like a political hit squad for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADC warned that the dangerous trend was eroding public trust in EFCC and undermining the real fight against corruption.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC said EFCC’s recent pattern of action, re-opening closed cases, digging up files from years past, and targeting members of opposition parties was not the work of an impartial anti-graft body, but the tactic of a political enforcer.

According to Abdullahi, several senior members of the opposition coalition have of late received EFCC summons that were clearly politically motivated.

“These are not fresh cases arising from new evidence but new files opened in reaction to emergent political affiliations to intimidate key opposition figures,” he said.

Abdullahi explained that EFCC was created to be a fearless defender of the Nigerian people’s trust, applying the law evenly to all, friend or foe, ruling party or opposition.

He stressed, “Today, that vision appears to have been compromised. The Commission now operates like a department of the APC, deployed to fight government critics and opposition figures thereby achieving what the government cannot achieve through public debate.”

Abdullahi stated, “We have observed how investigations into ruling party allies quietly fade away while opposition figures are dragged before the court of public opinion with sometimes decade-old allegations that have been hastily revived and dressed up as fresh evidence. This is selective prosecution, and selective prosecution is the death of justice.

“It does appear that in today’s Nigeria, one’s guilt or innocence depends on one’s party membership, not evidence. For example, since a certain former governor defected to the APC with his state’s entire political machinery, the EFCC’s investigations into his administration have vanished from public view. Not a question has been asked.

“Not a document leaked. Not a single update. Yet the same EFCC still somehow find means to reopen old cases against opposition leaders and pursue the stale allegations against them.

‘’It does not augur well for the EFCC if people think that all you need to point the accusing hands of the Commission in your direction is to stand opposed to the ruling party and all that it takes for protection is to align with the government.

“Unfortunately, this is the widely established perception in Nigeria today, which the commission by its recent actions, including the ongoing surreptitious harassment of opposition leaders, has given credence to.”

ADC called on Nigerians, civil society organisations, and the independent media to resist the dangerous slide into dictatorship and misuse of public institutions to achieve partisan objectives.

The ADC spokesman stated, “The EFCC does not belong to the APC. It belongs to the Nigerian people. It is funded by taxpayers, not the ruling party.”