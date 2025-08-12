Edo Inaugurates Measles-Rubella Technical Working Group to Strengthen Routine Immunisation

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, has inaugurated members of the Technical Working Group for Measles-Rubella Vaccine campaign.

The official inauguration was done by the Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Edesili Anani Okpebholo, she stated.

At the inauguration, Mrs Okpebholo said: “By adopting the Measles -Rubella Vaccine, we are not just protecting the children but also safeguarding healthier beginnings for our generations to come.

“The Edo State Government under the leadership of His Excellency Governor Monday Okphebholo has made maternal health at the heart of his development agenda.”

Mrs. Okpebholo also thanked technical partners, stakeholders, and the newly inaugurated technical working group members, urging them to focus on awareness campaigns on Measles-Rubella and encourage the vaccine acceptance to protect Edo children from measles rubella disease.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health Edo State, Dr. Cyril Oshiomhole, stated the establishment of this technical working group is not just for routine activity, but commitment of the state governor, development partners and every stakeholder in the health ecosystem to eliminate vaccine preventable diseases and reduce child mortality to the barest minimum.

Adding to the discourse, the Executive Director, EDSPHCDA, Dr. Coulson Oahimire Osoikhia, assured that “vaccination remains one of the most cause effective public health interventions.”

The Measles Rubella Vaccine, he further said, offers a dual protection against measles and rubella two diseases that pose serious threat to child health.

Osoikha noted the Edo State Government under the leadership of his Governor Okphebholo is doing everything in collaboration with development partners to improve the health outcomes of Edo people.

One of the facilitators at the event, Dr Efeomon Eseigbe, EDSPHCDA Director gave an overview of measles rubella and the importance of raising awareness about the vaccine ahead of its commencement in 2026.

Also, representative of the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mr. Muktar Abdullahi, assured the public of the vaccine safety.