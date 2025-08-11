Umo Eno: I have No Quarrel with those Who Did not Defect with Me

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has said that he has no quarrel with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members who did not defect to All Progressives Congress (APC) with him, saying his administration will continue to be fair to everybody in the state irrespective of political differences.

Speaking at Uyo federal constituency Town Square meeting held at Ibom Hall grounds in Uyo, the governor noted that politics is a dynamic enterprise and so people are bound to hold different political preferences.

“I joined APC to uniet Akwa Ibom with the centre for progress, and by supporting President Bola Tinubu and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, we will bring democracy dividend to Akwa Ibom people. We will win Akwa Ibom in 2027 as an APC state, and for those who did not join APC with us, I have no problems or quarrels with them,” the governor said.

That was the first time the governor would openly speak about PDP members, notably former House of Representatives member, Onofiok Luke and former Commissioner of Special Duties, Ini Ememobong, who did not defect with him. The duo has been busy trying to revive the PDP in the state. But some stakeholders said it would be a herculean task given the caliber of personalities that had left the party for APC. These include the two PDP senators; all the 10 House of Representatives members; 24 of the State House of Assembly members; 30 of the 31 LGA Chairmen and all of the 369 councilors. The absence of a clear source of funding for the party is another limiting factor for its rebound.

The meeting in Uyo on Saturday was the eight Town Square meeting that the governor would be holding across the state to interact with the people and announce funding support to rural-based businesses, entrepreneurs and farmers. The governor announced a cash grant of N492 million to 1,187 entrepreneurs and farmers, in addition to N5 million cash grant and vehicles to each of the selected 65 persons who have met certain criteria.

He also announced that the federal government has established an empowerment programme in which 1,000 persons would be selected from each of the over 9,000 wards in the country to receive business support. He therefore, advised APC members in the state to register their membership at their wards centres.