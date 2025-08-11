Olu of Warri Targets 1000 Itsekiris in Students Bursary Scheme in Delta, Edo Communities 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, has emplaced a bursary scheme targeting 1000 Itsekiri students in Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State as well as in Edo State.

The scheme is specifically targeting students in Itsekiri communities in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta Central Senatorial district in Delta State and Itsekiri communities in Edo State.

Sole Representative of Olu of Warri to Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Prince Collins Edema made the disclosure over the weekend in a statement issued in Warri.

He urged Itsekiri communities in the Warri Federal Constituency as well as Edo State to take advantage of the extended deadline to August 31 to send more entries for the Ogiame Atuwatse 111 Itsekiri Students Bursary Scheme.

While unveiling shortlisted candidates in the scheme, the Sole Representative of the Olu of Warri disclosed that each targeted Itsekiri Community in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta Central Senatorial District and Edo State have been given up to August 31 deadline to submit three eligible Itsekiri students each who are indigenes of their respective communities to be included in the final batch of beneficiaries of the Bursary Scheme.

He disclosed that 746 candidates were already shortlisted at the close of the application window but needs more entries to meet the 1000 target.

Prince Edema said, in a bid to meet the targeted 1,000 beneficiaries, the application window has been extended to enable more communities nominate Itsekiri students.

He disclosed that to be eligible, students “must be an Itsekiri indigene, must be in 200 Level or above and must submit Admission Letter /Transcript alongside any other supporting academic documents”.

Edema said further, “communities are strongly advised to cross-check the current shortlisted list to avoid re-submitting names of students, who have already been selected. Duplicate submissions will not be considered.”

He said that candidates were expected from Itsekiri communities in Warri South, Warri North, Warri South West, Okpe, Sapele, Ethiope East, Uvwie and Ethiope West Local Government Areas as well as Edo State.