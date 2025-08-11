NewGlobe, Governors’ Forum Lead National Dialogue on Foundational Learning

Africa’s foremost education technology partner, NewGlobe, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting states on their transformation journey at the basic education level.

The firm disclosed this at a recent State-level Workshop for Foundation Learning and Out-of-School Children held in Abuja.

The event was convened by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), in partnership with NewGlobe, against the backdrop of a deepening crisis in Nigeria’s basic education sector, where reports confirm over 10 million children to be out of school, and three out of four unable to read and understand a simple passage by age 10.

The event highlighted that despite increasing enrolments, many pupils still leave school without mastering foundational skills.

Discussant said this challenge remains systemic, citing factors as undervalued teaching workforce, fragmented policy execution, chronic underfunding, and a misplaced emphasis on infrastructure rather than learning outcomes.

NewGlobe’s Vice-President for Policy and Partnerships, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, reinforced the urgent solutions.

“If we do not act quickly and deliberately, we will be too late for millions of children. The evidence is clear: with the right tools, training and data, foundational learning outcomes can be transformed at scale. We’re supporting states to build resilient, future-ready education systems that deliver measurable results because Nigeria’s children deserve nothing less than a system that works for every learner,” she stated.

Presenting a model for transforming foundational education, the organisation highlighted its evidence-backed, data-driven and technology-enabled solution as a trusted implementation partner to state governments.

The model focuses on strengthening public education from within, equipping teachers and school leaders with real-time digital tools, structured lesson guides, continuous coaching, and performance dashboards that ensure instructional quality and accountability.

The state-led programme was organised in partnership with NewGlobe, including EKOEXCEL in Lagos, KwaraLEARN in Kwara, BayelsaPRIME, in Bayelsa, Edo and JigawaUNITE.

“Our mission is clear — to bridge foundational learning gaps and help build future-ready education systems that truly serve Nigeria’s children. We are proud of the progress achieved with our current state partners, but the need is national. We are ready to support more states committed to transforming learning outcomes, because the future of our young people depends on the quality of education they receive today,” Ugochukwu added.

Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a speech delivered through NGF Education Advisor, Leo The Great, stressed that improving access to education alone is not enough.

He said: “Access to education isn’t enough; we need to focus on actual learning outcomes. Many children attend school without acquiring basic skills. The priority should be ensuring every child learns, with daily visibility into public schools. Structured pedagogy has shown success in states like Kwara and Edo, with teacher feedback increasing by over 200%.”

Speaking further at the event, the Executive Secretary of Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC), Aisha Garba, called for a unified action.

She said: “We are here to work for one client, the Nigerian child. We beseech stakeholders to align with our agenda, not run parallel systems. Access remains our biggest challenge, and the intervention fund must respond to real needs, not just check boxes for classrooms.”