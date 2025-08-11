NCDMB Increases Bayelsa Media Award Prize Money to N1m 

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

In a significant move that would spur excellence in media reportage and ignite interest, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has made a remarkable increase to the prize money of its three sponsored categories in the Bayelsa Media Awards (BMA).

The agency increased the prize money to one million naira (N1,000,000) and a new laptop for individual winners of its categories.

The Board’s sponsored categories are “NCDMB Prize for Niger Delta Region’s Oil and Gas Print Reporter of the Year; NCDMB Prize for Niger Delta Region’s Oil & Gas Broadcast Reporter of the Year and NCDMB Prize for Niger Delta Region’s Economy Reporter of the Year.”

The prize for each award was previously N150,000, (one hundred and fifty thousand naira) and brand new laptop for each winner.

The increase was disclosed by the NCDMB’s General Manager Corporate Communications, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, at the Board’s Headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend.

He stated the increase was consistent with the board’s mandate and dedication to building capacity and promoting talents in key sectors connected to the oil and gas industry.

He thanked NCDMB’s Executive Secretary, Engr Felix Omatsola Ogbe for approving the increase and his deep appreciation of the critical roles the media and strategic communication play in local content promotion and implementation.

He emphasized the need to celebrate and reward excellence in important sectors of our national life, to motivate dedication and inspire the next generation.

Dr. Ezeobi noted the prize increase had made BMA one of the most rewarding awards in the Nigerian media industry, just as NCDMB is the best performing federal agency in the country for three years, as awarded by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

The GM referenced NCDMB’s multifaceted support to the media industry in the past 15 years of the agency’s existence.

These included the annual capacity building of media stakeholders across the country, social responsibility projects and advertising patronage.

He further affirmed that NCDMB has been a stalwart supporter of BMA since 2015, describing the partnership as successful and impactful while

expressing hope that the increased prizes would spur journalistic prowess and improve the overall contribution of media to national development.

Reacting to the development, the Project Manager Victor Binawari who described the NCDMB as the longest-standing partner appreciated the board for the astronomical upgrade which will encourage more effort and commitment to excellence in the media space of the region.

Mr. Binawari said with over 170 entries received this year alone, it is a clear sign of the acceptability and trust in the brand.

He promised to continue to build on the successes of the editions and to sustain the integrity and reputation the BMA has built over the years.

The project manager further stated the mission of the brand was to promote professionalism and excellence in the media which aligns perfectly with NCDMB’s objectives, making this partnership a win-win for both organizations.

He informed the sponsors that the process for voting and adjudication had started from the 1st of this month and would conclude on the 20th of September, and winners would be announced at the ceremony on the 9th of October in Yenagoa, while calling on the public to log on to www.bma.org.ng for more details.