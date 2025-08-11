Jonathan, Oyebanji, Naval Chief, Others Eulogise  Olubolade

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has described the late Ekiti born Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd) as a gallant officer whose life of patriotism and selfless service to the development and growth of the country cannot be forgotten.

Oyebanji spoke at the final funeral service held for the deceased at St John’s Military Church, Bonny Cantonment, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The burial service was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan (represented by his wife Dame Patient Jonathan), Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

First civilian Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, among others.

‎Governor Oyebanji described the late Olubolade as one of the most illustrious sons of Ekiti and a very decent politician, noting that the departure of the former Police Affairs Minister will be greatly missed.

‎The Ekiti state governor eulogised the late military officer’s meritorious service to the Nigerian armed forces, his excellent public service record and his service to his community, the State and to humanity.

‎Oyebanji, on behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State condoned with the family and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“As I sat there going through the tributes especially by the children. They are short but very deep tributes and at a moment like this, there are so many questions we cannot answer, the only thing I commend to you is that you allow God to carry you and He will see you through,” the governor said.

‎Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was represented by his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, said Olubolade was a gallant Naval Officer who served the country with utmost loyalty.

‎He said the retired military administrator, left unforgettable marks in Bayelsa State during his service in the state as well as other positions he held across other

‎The Ipoti Ekiti born Olubolade died at the age of 71.