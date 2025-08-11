Gombe, UNICEF Strengthen Partnership to Expand Access to Education 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Government has formalized a renewed partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children in the state.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya signed a comprehensive Framework of Action during a strategic engagement with the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique at the Government House, Gombe yesterday.

The framework, jointly developed with UNICEF, outlines four key result areas: Strategic engagement and responsiveness of political actors; Strengthening best practices and identifying alternative solutions; Enhancing community accountability and mobilization and Leveraging technology, innovation, and ICT to expand access to quality learning for children currently out of school.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the rising number of out-of-school children as a national emergency, particularly in the North-East, where insecurity and displacements have disrupted educational systems.

“Gombe State has become home to thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from neighbouring states. While we welcome and integrate them, this has further strained our educational resources,” the governor said.

“Our target is clear: to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Gombe by at least half before 2030. We are fully committed to this goal and will continue to meet all counterpart funding obligations and work closely with UNICEF and other partners,” he added.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also emphasized the state’s innovative approaches to nutrition, referencing the “Garin Inuwa” model, a locally developed food supplement used to combat malnutrition among children.

“We must take ownership of our solutions. “Garin Inuwa” is one such example where local resources are harnessed to address critical health needs,” he noted.

In her remarks, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique commended Gombe State for its strong political will and measurable progress in areas of education, health, nutrition and child protection.

“Your Excellency, Gombe State continues to set the pace in Northern Nigeria. Your development trajectory is exemplary; from the passage of the Child Rights Act and Disability Law to your proactive response in education and health,” she said.

“UNICEF is proud to partner with Gombe, and we will continue to complement your efforts, including psychosocial support and expanding access to basic services.”

Dr. Nuzhat Rafique also praised the governor’s consistent payment of counterpart funding and called for an increase in child-focused investments to consolidate the gains made so far.

The meeting was attended by the deputy governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, Commissioners of Education, Health and Budget and Economic Planning as well as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Partners Coordination among other senior government officials.