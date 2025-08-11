    GOC 8 Division Commends NYSC Members, Urges Them to be Good Ambassadors

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Nigerian Army Sokoto, Major General Ibikunle A Ajose, has commended the outgoing 2024 Batch B’ stream 2 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members who served under the division.

Major General Ajose, who spoke during a farewell ceremony held at the Officers’ Mess, Giginya Military Cantonment, Sokoto State applauded the Corps members for their dedication and commitment to national service.

“I am proud of each and every one of you, and I am grateful for the services you have rendered to our great nation,” Major General Ajose said.

The GOC, who presented commendation letters to the passing-out Corps members, along with a cash gift of N50,000 each as transport fare for their journeys to their respective states, urged them to be good ambassadors of the NYSC scheme and the Nigerian Army.

“As you depart Sokoto State, I charge you to go out there and make a positive impact in your communities,” Major General Ajose said. “Remember that the skills and knowledge you have acquired during your service year are not just for personal benefit, but also for the benefit of our great nation.”

The GOC also commended the NYSC Sokoto State Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro (Malikin Zuru), for his efforts in ensuring the success of the NYSC scheme in the state.

The farewell ceremony, which was attended by top military officers and other dignitaries, featured cultural displays, comedy, drama presentations, and the presentation of commendation letters and cash prizes to the Corps members.

Earlier the NYSC Sokoto State Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu Yaro (Malikin Zuru), commended the GOC for his demonstration of love, compassion, care, and concern for the Corps members and the NYSC scheme in Sokoto State.

“The GOC has been a father figure to us, and his support for the NYSC scheme has been unparalleled,” Alhaji Yaro said.

The coordinator highlighted the numerous gestures made by the GOC towards the success of the scheme’s activities in the state, including the recent renovation of a block of hostels at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Wamakko, which was equipped with modern facilities

Major General Ajose’s commendation of the NYSC members is a testament to the Nigerian Army’s commitment to supporting the NYSC scheme and recognizing the contributions of Corps members to national development.

As the Corps members depart Sokoto State, they will carry with them fond memories of their service year and the appreciation of the Nigerian Army.