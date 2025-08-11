FG Arraigns Five Alleged Attackers of Owo Catholic Church

* Court orders their remand in DSS custody

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Five persons alleged to be linked with the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, were on Monday arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The five men were arraigned by the Federal Government on a nine-count criminal charge bordering on alleged terrorism.

Over 40 persons were reportedly killed in the attack, while over 100 individuals sustained injuries.

The defendants, which included Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, were in the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025, accused among others, of being members of Al Shabab terrorist group, with cell in Kogi State.

In the suit filed by the Department of State Service (DSS), the defendants were also alleged to have carried out the attack in furtherance of their religious ideology.

However, the defendants denied all the nine-count charge read against them, following which the prosecution lawyer, Calistus Eze, prayed the court to order their remand in the DSS’ custody pending commencement of trial.

While not opposing the request, the lawyer representing the defendants, Abdullahi Muhammad, however prayed the court to order the DSS to allow members of the defendants’ families and their lawyers to have access to them.

According to Muhammad, the defendants have been in custody since 2022, when they were arrested and have not had access to family members and lawyers.

Responding, Eze informed the court that it was the standard practice that detainees’ family members and lawyers should be granted access after a formal written request.

He noted that it has become inevitable at this stage that the defendants be allowed access to their lawyers to enable them prepare their defence.

In a short ruling, trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, granted the request of the prosecution and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the DSS.

The judge also ordered the security agency to allow the defendants access to members of their families and their lawyers.

He then adjourned till August 19, for the commencement of trial.

In one of the counts, the defendants with others still at large, were said to have sometime in 2021, did join and became members of Al Shabab Terrorist Group, with cell in Kogi State and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 25(1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In another count, they were said to have on May 30, 2022, and June 4, 2022, at Government Secondary School, Ogamirana, Adavi LGA, Kogi State and behind Omialafa Central Mosque, Ose LGA, Ondo State, respectively, attended and held meetings, “where you agreed to and planned for the terrorist attack, which you carried out on June 5, 2022, at St. Francs Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 12(a) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“That you, Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, adults, males, with others still at large, on 05/06/2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, with intent to further your religious ideology and while armed with IEDs and AK 47 rifles, did attack worshippers, held them hostage and in the process, caused grievous bodily harm to over 100 persons, including Onileke Ayodele, John Blessing, Nselu Esther and Ogungbade Peter and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 24 Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 24(2)(a) of the same Act.”