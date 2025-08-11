9mobile Relaunches to T2 for Nigeria’s Digital Generation

One of Nigeria’s telecom brands, 9mobile is stepping into the future with a new identity. The telecom brand has changed its brand identity to T2, signalling the beginning of an exciting cultural and digital evolution designed to resonate with the pulse of a rising generation.

T2 blends the power of connectivity with the vibrancy of lifestyle, creativity, and youth expression, anchoring itself firmly in the culture of now.

The rebrand follows the 2023 acquisition of 9mobile by Lighthouse Telecoms, under the leadership of business leader and investor, Mr. Thomas Etuh, and a strategic turnaround that has reenergized the company through visionary leadership, bold partnerships, and a deep understanding of today’s digital-first consumers. These bold moves were followed by the execution of a strategic infrastructure-sharing agreement with MTN Nigeria. This agreement, the first of its kind at scale in the country, has already led to the company significantly expanding its network coverage, capacity, and resilience nationwide.

Reinforcing the broader importance of this evolution, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister for Digital Economy, counselled the company thus:

“Let this rebrand be more than a change of colours or new logo; let it be a renewed commitment to innovation, to service excellence and to the millions of Nigerians whose lives and businesses depend on your network every single day. Our government will continue to work with ecosystem players like T2 who are bold enough to invest, agile enough to adapt and visionary enough to see that the future belongs to those who embrace change before it’s forced upon them.”

Adding a state-level perspective, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, speaking on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described T2’s arrival as timely. “Its mission and cultural positioning align strongly with our digital economy agenda in Lagos—one that fosters creativity, digital entrepreneurship, and youth empowerment. We are excited to see brands like T2 champion this vision with purpose and energy.”

The transition to T2 will roll out through a wave of brand experiences, influencer collaborations, digital activations, and youth-led storytelling that reflect the brand’s new voice—one that champions authenticity, creativity, and empowerment.

According to Obafemi Banigbe, the Chief Executive Officer of 9mobile, T2’s brand architecture is rooted in four key elements: Fast Connectivity, Smart Lifestyle, Creative Energy, and Trust. Whether powering content creators, remote workers, gamers, artists, entrepreneurs, or everyday hustlers, T2, he said, is determined to be the digital heartbeat of a generation on the rise.

“This isn’t just a brand relaunch. It’s a movement and Nigeria is invited to live it,” Banigbe said.