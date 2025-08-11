98th Oscars: Nigeria Opens Call for Best International Feature Film Submissions

The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) has officially opened submissions for Nigeria’s entry in the Best International Feature Film (IFF) category at the 98th Academy Awards.

The committee announced in a statement that

Nigerian filmmakers can submit qualifying films between August 13 and September 12, 2025, via the official NOSC portal.

To be eligible, the film must be a feature-length film produced outside the United States, with at least 50% of its dialogue in a language other than English, including Nigerian Pidgin English. The film must also include accurate, legible English subtitles, meet AMPAS-approved technical specifications (35 mm, 70 mm, or Digital Cinema formats), and must have had a theatrical release for at least seven consecutive days between December 1, 2024, and October 31, 2025.

Full eligibility guidelines and submission details are available on the NOSC website.

The NOSC is the sole body recognised by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to select Nigeria’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category.

The selected film will represent Nigeria at the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, joining the global competition for cinema’s most prestigious award. The ceremony will be broadcast live to over 200 territories worldwide.