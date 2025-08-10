Why KWAM 1 Airport Saga Should Worry Us All

Vanessa Obioha

Much has been said and written about the unfortunate incident between Fuji music veteran, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as KWAM 1, and ValueJet pilots.

KWAM 1 allegedly came dangerously close to the aircraft wings at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as the pilot prepared for take-off. What should have been settled quickly, with passenger safety in mind, has instead raised uncomfortable questions: how seriously do our airport authorities take safety, and what privileges should be allowed for those who think they are above the law?

According to ValueJet’s suspended pilot, Captain Oluranti Ogoyi, boarding for the Lagos-bound flight began at 8:10 a.m. Minutes later, KWAM 1 arrived carrying what she described as “a gold flask of unknown content.”

Ground staff asked to inspect it, which is normal procedure anywhere in the world, but he refused, allegedly saying, “Do you know who I am? You have no right to tell me to open my flask.”

Things escalated. Captain Ogoyi said she left the cockpit to calm the situation, but KWAM 1 opened the flask and poured its contents on her, a security officer, and some passengers. This act in the aviation world is a breach of safety protocols, and if it were a country where the system works, KWAM 1 should have been arrested immediately and removed from the tarmac. But no, he stayed. Whether in a futile attempt to block the aircraft from taking off or not, it was a show of shame by him and the security personnel. Due to this behaviour, the flight was delayed.

While KWAM 1 has been placed on a travel ban till the investigation is completed, and the pilots suspended, one burning question arises: how did the flask reach the aircraft steps in the first place? Anyone who has flown through Nigerian airports knows how strictly liquids are confiscated during final checks. Even bottled water, hand sanitiser purchased inside the terminal are seized before you board. If ordinary passengers have to comply, how did a celebrity get waved through?

This exception points to a deeper problem that goes beyond an ordinary dispute to a national concern. It speaks to a systemic flaw where status can override procedure, a flaw that, in aviation, can cost lives.

In his defence, KWAM 1 stated he passed through two security screenings with the flask empty. “The flask was only filled with water at the lounge area, just before heading to the tarmac. This fact can be verified by the CCTV footage at the airport lounge. More so, I hadn’t even boarded the plane, let alone being de-boarded.”

Aviation is an industry where discipline is non-negotiable. Globally, safety procedures exist not because passengers are likely to cause harm but because risk must be reduced to the absolute minimum. The moment airport security staff start making “allowances” for the famous, the politically connected, or the wealthy, they set a precedent that endangers everyone else on board.

If KWAM 1’s explanation that the flask was for a dehydration-related health issue holds true, then the situation was entirely avoidable. Cabin crew are trained to assist passengers with medical needs. A simple request could have solved the problem without confrontation. The fact that this escalated suggests either a lack of awareness about procedures or, worse, a belief that the rules did not apply to him.

While the spotlight has mainly been on KWAM 1 and Capt. Ogoyi. It is also about the airport security officers who failed to enforce the rules they are paid to uphold. Allowing anyone — celebrity or otherwise — to bypass checks undermines public trust in the system and reinforces the perception that laws in Nigeria are negotiable based on social status.

Indeed, the incident is a wake-up call for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria who must not treat this as an isolated embarrassment. They should treat it as a dangerous symptom of a culture where procedures can be bent for the “right” person.

As we await the investigation reports, we should be reminded that privilege certainly has no place in safety checks. Rules should never be seen or treated as suggestions because to do so is to gamble with lives.