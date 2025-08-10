Waje, Denrele Grace Tommy Hilfiger’s Lekki Store Opening

Vanessa Obioha

Global fashion powerhouse Tommy Hilfiger has unveiled its latest store in Nigeria, opening at the upscale Purple Mall in Lekki with a star-studded gathering. Iconic singer Waje and flamboyant media personality Denrele joined influencers and journalists to mark the occasion.

The Lekki store becomes the brand’s fourth outlet in Nigeria, joining locations at Ikeja City Mall in Lagos, Jabi Lake Mall in Abuja, and Garden City Mall in Port Harcourt.

Founded by Thomas Hilfiger in 1985, the label is instantly recognisable by its signature red, white, and blue colour palette and its “classic with a twist” aesthetic. The new store features premium apparel, footwear, and accessories, including eyewear, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, and luggage.

John Onyeoguzoro, CEO of SmartMark — the company representing Tommy Hilfiger in Nigeria — said the Lekki store carries the same collections in the brand’s flagship outlets worldwide.

“What we have in the store are the latest Spring/Summer collections, and they’re global,” he explained. “So whether you shop in Oxford Street, Amsterdam, or Dubai Mall, you’ll find the same pieces here. It’s quite consistent.”

He added that the range includes both men’s and women’s lines, with standout looks from the brand’s archives that blend modern trends with Tommy Hilfiger’s heritage style.

The Purple Mall store is the latest in a string of high-profile openings by SmartMark, which is shaping the fashion retail scene in West Africa with a curated portfolio of international brands. In recent months, the company has also launched outlets for Levi’s and Dune London within the same mall.

Onyeoguzoro described Purple Mall as a strategic location thanks to its mixed-use facilities. He also revealed plans to expand Tommy Hilfiger’s footprint to Ghana and Kenya soon.