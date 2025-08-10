Tinubu, Obasanjo, Jonathan, Atiku, Northern Govs, Alia, Akume, Saraki, Mark, Others Mourn Audu Ogbeh

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta

President Bola Tinubu; former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan; ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; and former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, yesterday paid tribute to a former Minister of Agriculture and ex-Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, describing him as a patriot who believed deeply in the nation’s potential.



Others, who mourned Ogbeh include: Northern States’ Governors’ Forum (NGF); former Senate President and Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark; Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia; Labour Party (LP), and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

A statement by the Ogbeh’s family said the elder statesman died peacefully at his Abuja residence yesterday morning at the age of 78.



It noted that details of the funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course, while expressing gratitude to friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and support.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said the late politician was “always ready with facts and figures to support his propositions” and “a man of strong convictions who spoke the truth as he saw it.”



“The nation will sorely miss his insightful perspectives and wealth of experience,” Tinubu noted.

Similarly, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President Obasanjo, who is currently on a visit to Uganda, described the late minister as a peace-loving, unassuming, committed patriot and a firm believer in democracy and participatory governance.

Jonathan, in a condolence message issued yesterday by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, hailed the late Ogbeh’s decades of service to Nigeria, noting that his life was defined by patriotism, humility, and a steadfast commitment to national unity and development.



Atiku has also described Ogbeh’s demise as a rude shock and loss of a patriot and principled politician, adding that he was a quintessential gentleman, affable and amiable friend and reliable political ally, whose immense contributions to nation-building would be sorely missed.

On his part, Saraki described Ogbeh as a public figure whose words were always guided by integrity and whose service was rooted in genuine concern for the people.



The Northern States’ Governors’ Forum has expressed sadness over the demise of the elder statesman.

Chairman of the Northern States’ Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, in a condolence message issued yesterday by his Media Aide, Mr. Ismaila Uba-Misilli, described Ogbeh as a towering political figure, a statesman of uncommon intellect and an iconic son of Northern Nigeria.



On his part, the SGF, Senator Akume, who paid a condolence visit to the late statesman’s residence in Abuja yesterday, also described the late politician as “a distinguished leader, consummate public servant, and patriot, who committed his life to his people and the nation in various capacities.”

Similarly, Senator Mark said he was moved to tears over Ogbeh’s passing, lamenting that he lost a dependable brother and friend.

Benue State Governor, Alia, also said he received the report of the demise of Ogbe with sadness.

In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, Alia expressed regret over the death.

In his heartfelt condolence message, Senator Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Ogbeh.

The Labour Party has also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ogbeh, describing him as a principled and patriotic statesman whose contributions to Nigeria’s political and socio-economic development remain indelible, according to a condolence message issued yesterday by its Interim National Chairman, Senator Nenadi E. Usman.

Born, in Otukpo, Benue State, Ogbeh attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; and later the University of Toulouse in France, rising from teaching assistant to head of the Language, Arts and Social Sciences Department at Murtala College of Arts, Science and Technology in 1977.

His entry into public service came with his election to the Benue State House of Assembly in 1979, where he served as Deputy Speaker.

He was subsequently appointed Federal Minister of Communications (1982–1983) and Minister of Steel Development in the Second Republic, until the coup of December 1983 halted his tenure.

He served on the National Constitutional Conference Commission (1993) and the National Reconciliation Committee (1995).

He was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ogbeh became National Chairman of PDP (2001–2005).

In the later years of his career, Ogbeh was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (2015–2019) under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.