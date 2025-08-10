MTN’s Big Afrobeats Chase

Vanessa Obioha

MTN Nigeria has set its sights on discovering the nation’s next big Afrobeats sensation with the launch of Next Afrobeats Star (NAS). Partnering with Ultima Studios and ONErpm, the telecoms giant aims to turn raw talent into global success stories.

At the media launch in Lagos, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, described the show as more than just a competition.

“We are not just launching a show—we are launching a dream. A dream that will rise from the streets of Lagos, echo through the valleys of Jos, and reach the furthest corners of Nigeria.”

By texting NAS to 13013, using an MTN line, an aspiring afrobeats star can begin their journey to stardom. Applicants will then access the NAS website, where they can download any of 10–12 instrumentals from producers Andre Vibez, Puffy Tee, Sarz, and P. Prime. After recording their vocals, contestants upload their tracks for review by ONErpm’s A&R team.

According to Ultima Studios’ Head of Content, Oluwabori Richards, auditions will take place both digitally and in person across Jos, Enugu, and Lagos. From the pool of entries, 300 will be shortlisted for “The Trial” — the first live performance before the judges.

While many contestants may perform covers, Ultima Studios CEO, Femi Ayeni, noted that original songs will be the real game-changer in determining success on the show.

“What makes this show different is because for the first time, we are having the producers, the beat-makers, actually recording original songs for the contestants for the show,” said Ayeni.

MTN and Ultima Studios have a track record together, having produced the iconic Project Fame that launched artists like Iyanya, Praiz, and Chidinma. With NAS, however, the focus is squarely on the global phenomenon of Afrobeats, a genre that has topped charts, filled stadiums, and inspired millions worldwide.

The stakes are high with NAS, as the winner not only goes home with a $100,000 music deal made possible by a collaboration between ONErpm and U-Records, but the remaining four finalists will also walk away with music deals ranging from $25,000 to $75,000.

This effort, Ikenna-Emeka explained, aligns with the Nigerian Government’s Destination 2030 strategy, which aims to position Nigeria as Africa’s leading hub for creative excellence. “Through the Destination 2030 strategy, the government is working to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for creative excellence by the year 2030. This vision is about more than economic growth, it’s about cultural pride, global influence, and national identity. It’s about creating an enabling environment for artistic brilliance, promoting diversity and creativity, and preserving the rich heritage that makes Nigeria unique.”

Beyond the spotlight, the show promises professional development, mentorship, and access to industry-standard resources to ensure that discovered talents are nurtured for long-term success.