Jonathan is PDP’s Best Option for 2027 Presidency, Says Lamido; Demands Expulsion of Wike, Ortom, Others for Anti-party Activities

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan is the best option as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2027 presidential election.

He also called for the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom; former Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and other members of the PDP who, according to him, worked against the party during the 2023 general election.



Speaking during a television interview, Lamido urged the party to “woo” Jonathan back into its fold.

“I think so far now in the PDP, with all due respect to all the members of the PDP, I don’t see any better alternative than Jonathan. If he comes into PDP, I don’t see any other person, really,” he said.

“If we are giving the president to the south, who is there in the PDP who can challenge Jonathan? In terms of pedigree, in terms of being there in office, in terms of being cool-headed, in terms of somebody willing to listen… and somebody who also believes in partnership.



“I think for PDP now, they should try to woo him. To me, he is their best bet. Anybody put forth by the PDP, Nigerians will support him.”

Lamido also described Jonathan as an experienced leader who understands governance and works well with others.

The PDP chieftain reiterated that no southern politician or presidential hopeful from the region can match the former president’s pedigree.

“He is most welcome, competent, and very qualified. To me, I welcome him into the PDP,” he added.

Lamido’s remarks came amid persistent speculation over Jonathan’s possible return to the PDP to seek the presidency in 2027.



Jonathan, who has largely kept a low political profile since losing the 2015 presidential race, has not publicly declared his intentions.

However, growing speculation over his possible comeback, fuelled by reports of quiet negotiations and lobbying within PDP circles, has made him one of the closely watched political figures ahead of 2027.

He insisted that the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) must wield the big stick and sanction members who openly undermine the party to the advantage of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“All those erring members – the Wikes, the Ortoms, the Ikpeazus and others, who openly campaigned against the PDP in the 2023 elections, and who say that they are going to work for the APC in 2027, should be sacked from the party,” he stated.

The PDP stalwart expressed frustration over what he described as a long-standing culture of impunity within the party, stressing that it was time the leadership enforced disciplinary measures.

“From way back after the primaries of 2022 leading to the elections of 2023, there are people who, because of their interest and ambition, felt aggrieved about what transpired in the party’s convention.

“And they turned against the party and fought the party. We’ve been having this kind of problem, the impunity of people castrating the party and denouncing it,” Lamido said.

The former governor lamented that the party had tolerated this behaviour for over 18 months, in breach of its constitution.

“In the constitution, if you breach the party’s code, you are sanctioned. But somehow, going into a ditch, the party executives are now alive to their responsibilities,” he stated.

Lamido also revealed his decision to boycott meetings of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) until disciplinary action was taken against those who worked against the party.