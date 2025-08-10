Happy Times Finally Here for Bisi Onasanya

Bisi Onasanya has, undoubtedly, firmly established himself as a distinguished figure in the banking industry. He was renowned for his steadfast integrity and exemplary leadership during his tenure as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank.

With a remarkable career spanning 21 years, Onasanya has consistently emphasised his commitment to diligence and ethical dealings. Throughout his journey, however, he has faced persistent challenges from detractors who have sought to tarnish his well-earned reputation. Their grievances appear to stem from jealousy over his exceptional rise to prominence.

Even after his meritorious exit from First Bank, where he left a legacy that many continue to emulate, Onasanya has confronted significant hurdles, all intended to undermine his achievements. But like the resilient cat with nine lives, this accomplished Ogun State-born chartered accountant has emerged victorious each time.

Following his departure from First Bank, Onasanya ventured into the real estate sector, founding Address Homes. Under his visionary leadership, the company rapidly transformed into a prominent player in the real estate market, making substantial contributions to the ever-evolving skylines of Lagos.

Address Homes has not only become synonymous with quality and innovation, but has also executed numerous successful projects, with many more currently under development. This growth reflects Onasanya’s unwavering commitment to excellence and highlights the unique flair he brings to every business endeavour he pursues.

For years, Onasanya has found himself entangled in legal battles, specifically, a loan facility case amounting to over N12 billion. Despite the heavy burden of this accusation, he has publicly maintained his innocence, describing the case as meritless and asserting that all his decisions during his time at First Bank adhered strictly to the regulations established by both the bank and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a significant turn of events, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos struck out the matter after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) withdrew its case against him.

The dismissal followed an out-of-court settlement that involved all parties, including the nominal complainant, First Bank, and Mr. Otudeko, the first defendant, alongside Anchorage Leisure Limited as the fourth defendant, aided by the intervention of the Attorney General of the Federation. This resolution starkly underscores Onasanya’s innocence and counters the negative narratives propagated by his adversaries.

According to sources close to Onasanya, he has consistently upheld his stance regarding the allegations against him. With the charges now behind him, which underscores his victory, he is redirecting his focus towards expanding Address Homes’ portfolio and delivering outstanding results to a growing list of clientele, further solidifying his reputation as a transformative leader in the business landscape.