  • Sunday, 10th August, 2025

DEATH MIGHT BE CHEAPER

Life & Style | 6 hours ago

The American medical system has faced many criticisms, mostly valid, especially in terms of cost and availability. Just when you think it couldn’t get worse, it does.

One disaster is the recent cuts, by Robert Kennedy Jr, of $US500 million in research into mRNA vaccines. Research would have helped to protect people, not harm them.

Another one is Trump’s proposed tariff of 250% on pharmaceuticals produced in Australia and other countries. This would seem to be designed to make Americans pay more for needed medicines or to bully Australian producers. All it will achieve, if it actually happens, is to harm American citizens.

Keep well, if you can afford to.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

