We Take This Job Seriously, Says AFRIMA Juror as Adjudication Begins

Vanessa Obioha

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has commenced its adjudication process for the 2025 edition, with its 13-member jury convening in Lagos to begin the task. Representing the African Diaspora (North America), Ms. Hadja Kobele reaffirmed the jury’s commitment to delivering a credible and transparent selection process that meets the highest standards of excellence.

According to Kobele, the team is acutely aware of the responsibility placed on their shoulders and is approaching the assignment with diligence and integrity.

“We take this job very seriously,” Kobele stated. “Each entry submitted, whether it comes from a household name or an emerging voice, will be assessed strictly on merit. Our criteria are clear: musical quality, originality, impact, and cultural relevance. AFRIMA isn’t about industry politics or social media popularity; it’s about honouring the music, the message, and the creators behind it.”

She added: “The whole continent is watching, and we have to ensure that only the most deserving talents and works are nominated. This is a celebration of African excellence, and we are committed to making sure that the process remains fair, credible, and free of bias. No shortcuts, no sentiment, just pure, honest work in service of African music.”

The jury is currently reviewing thousands of songs, albums, and music videos submitted by African artistes, songwriters, producers, video directors, DJs, dancers, choreographers, record labels, and even unrecorded talents from across the continent and the diaspora. Their work will culminate in the release of the AFRIMA 2025 Nominees List on August 24.

From September 5, the AFRIMA Academy, alongside fans and music lovers worldwide, will be able to vote for their favourite nominees on the official AFRIMA website. Voting will remain open until 24 hours before the awards ceremony on November 30. To guarantee transparency, the results will be monitored and audited by global auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The AFRIMA jury comprises respected music executives, cultural experts, journalists, producers, and festival organisers from across Africa and the diaspora. This year, three new members have joined the panel: Marwane Fachane from Morocco (North Africa), Lucy Ilado from Kenya (East Africa), and Messie Mboukou from Congo Brazzaville (Central Africa).

Olisa Adibua, Associate Producer of AFRIMA, serves as Jury-in-Charge. Emil Ngumbah from Cameroon joins Mboukou in representing Central Africa, while Vicensia Shule represents the African Union.

Covering more than 40 categories, AFRIMA continues to showcase the continent’s rich musical diversity, celebrating both established and emerging talents across all regions and genres.

AFRIMA 2025, themed “Unstoppable Africa”, will be hosted in Lagos from November 25 to 30. The week-long celebration will feature the Africa Music Business Summit, the Music Village Concert, the Nominees Party, and the grand Awards Night. The event will be broadcast live in over 84 countries.