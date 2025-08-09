Nigerian Football Talents Thrill FCV Academy in UK

The athleticism and football artistry of Nigerian youth are captivating the management of FCV International Football Academy in the United Kingdom, who believe Nigeria is richly endowed with raw talents that simply need refining to reach world-class standards.

Currently, over 18 young Nigerian footballers are participating in a two-week intensive training programme at the Academy, under the expert guidance of Coach Grant Brown and Jack Hobbs—both former English Premier League players.

Grant Brown, Head of Football at FCV Academy and a key figure during the 2024 FCV Gladiators Camp held in Lagos, shared his impressions:

“Nigerian players have immense talent. Many possess the physical attributes needed to excel in sports, combined with strong technical ability. It’s a complete package. We have a significant number of Nigerian players here, and Dynaspro Sports Promotion, led by Oluseyi Oyebode, plays a major role in that. Having visited our academy, Oyebode understands the environment and is confident in sending Nigerian players here, knowing they’ll be well cared for, well coached, and receive quality education.”

Neil Hilliard, Head of Recruitment and Admissions at FCV Academy, echoed similar sentiments:

“Nigerian players are a delight for our coaches. They’re passionate, physically strong, often tall, and incredibly athletic. They’re also polite, dedicated, and fun to work with. Our residential staff enjoy having them around—they’re engaging and confident. On average, we consistently have a high percentage of Nigerian players at the academy, which adds a vibrant cultural dynamic that our coaches truly appreciate.”

With Nigerians forming a significant portion of the student-athletes at FCV Academy, Neil emphasised the institution’s commitment to supporting their holistic development:

“On average, we host around 65 players at any given time. Some are enrolled in full-year educational programmes, while others participate in elite football training at various intervals. Historically, we’ve always had a strong Nigerian presence, thanks to our long-standing relationship with Dynaspro and the country itself. Our goal is to ensure that education and football progress hand in hand.”

Mrs. Magdalene Wombo, a Nigerian parent residing in the UK, described the academy as an ideal environment for young talents to grow both academically and athletically:

“I am impressed with what I saw at FCV Academy, especially the environment and the way the students are being handled by the coaches. There is no doubt that bringing my son here was the right decision, and I urge other parents to consider the academy as a place where their children can develop their skills while focusing on their studies.”

FCV International Football Academy is the UK’s first private football academy located in a residential setting. It is equipped with top-tier football facilities and high-standard accommodation, and is committed to providing unique and specialised football education.