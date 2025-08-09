Jetour Records Highest SUV Launches, Sales in Nigeria, S’Africa

Jetour automobile has said it made history as one of the brands to have introduced the highest number of sport utility vehicles in Nigeria in three years and recorded the highest SUVs sale figures in South Africa.

Parading an array of SUVs, the brand has stunned competitions with its best-in-class features, outstanding designs, and comfort amenities in all its models.

A statement from Kemi Adeola of Jetour Nigeria said no new auto brand in the country had ever turned out the number of SUV models Jetour rolled out in less than three years, covering various segments.

“In all, Jetour has more than seven models of SUVs in the Nigerian market and is still counting,” she said.

The models are Jetour X50, X70 hydrid, X70, X70 Plus, X90 Plus, Dashing, T2, and T2 hydrid.

The brand initially stormed the market with four models – Jetour X70, X70 Plus, Dashing, and X90 Plus.

Jetour has not relented in churning new models, the latest this year being the X50, X70 hydrid, T2, and T2 hybrid.

Jetour’s exploits are not only in Nigeria. In South Africa, reports show Jetour has maintained the lead in different market segments, beating the likes of Mercedes-Benz and Honda.

Jetour officially launched in South Africa in late September 2024, introducing two SUV models: the Jetour Dashing and the Jetour X70 Plus.

Within weeks of the launch, it sold 568 units across its Dashing and X70 Plus models, quickly approaching its year‑end target of 1,500 units.

By end of January 2025, Jetour had sold over 2,000 vehicles in South Africa since the launch in September 2024.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa’s (Naamsa) latest vehicle sales statistics revealed that Jetour sold 620 passenger cars in May 2025.

This is more than what well-known brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Volvo did.

In June 2025, Jetour sold 683 units, cementing its place among South Africa’s top 15 automotive brands—outperforming many long‑established players.

“We are excited to mirror Jetour’s worldwide success in South Africa and become the top choice for travel vehicles amongst local customers,” Jetour SA MD Johnny Fang said.

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) early last year spotted it as the brand to watch, having seen the qualities of the models.

These qualities, with the performance of the first models, earned the brand an award as the fastest growing auto brand in 2024 at the NAJA Awards, held in Lagos.

Jetour said it had taken the Nigerian environment into cognisance before bringing in their models into the market. This, it said, made it possible for the vehicles to navigate through the rough roads across the country.

It stated, “Another edge that the Jetour brand has in Nigeria is that it has keyed into the Federal Government’s call for automakers to make vehicles environmentally friendly.

“Apart from Jetour’s range of combustible engines, renowned for fuel efficiency, the company recently introduced two powerful hybrid models, the Jetour T2 hybrid and X70 hybrid, into the Nigerian market.

“These two models, already market leaders in their segments, are attracting new class of customers to the brand, especially with the rising costs of fuel in the country.”

Recently, a dedicated showroom for Jetour, NewEra Autovehicle Services Ltd, was opened in Lekki, Lagos, to sell and maintain Jetour vehicles in Lagos State.

Speaking at the unveiling, the special guest of honour, Chief Michael Ade.Ojo, showered encomiums on the brand, thereby attesting to its high quality.

He said, “Jetour is not just a stylish automobile but a durable companion built to meet Nigeria’s peculiar demands,” he said.

“The Jetour brand has a product line that aligns perfectly with Nigeria’s rugged terrain and challenging climate,” Ade.Ojo added.

He urged individuals and corporate organisations “to consider Jetour vehicles for their ruggedness and state-of-the-art equipment.”