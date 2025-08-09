HumanManager Urges Data-Driven HR to Reshape Work Culture 

Omolabake Fasogbon

Leading provider of data-driven HR and payroll solutions, HumanManager Limited (HML) has reaffirmed commitment to transforming workplace culture through technology.

The firm reiterated this during its exhibition at the 2025 ICTEL Expo hosted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), recently.

The event brought together key players across the tech and business landscape to explore innovation and development across Africa’s digital economy.

While showcasing its HR and payroll technologies, the firm engaged with key stakeholders, demonstrating how companies can leverage data to enhance employee experience, performance, and organisational alignment.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of HumanManager Limited, Mr. Udy Ngele emphasised importance of adopting a data-backed approach to human capital management in a fast-evolving work environment. He noted that while technology continues to redefine operations, the core challenge of retaining high-performing employees remains as urgent as ever.

“Technology will continue to evolve, but the demand for emotionally intelligent, committed professionals remains constant. Organisations must use data to understand and respond to workforce needs, build strong internal cultures, and reward excellence,” he said.

Ngele also highlighted that automating HR functions such as onboarding, payroll processing, and benefits administration can significantly improve employee satisfaction when supported by actionable insights.

“Data must become the basis for decisions about promotions, engagement, and conflict resolution. A transparent and human-centred workplace is essential for long-term growth,” he added.

He cautioned against allowing toxic work cultures to persist due to inaction, urging organisations to uphold empathy, fairness, and consistency in internal governance and employee engagement.

“Sustainable workplace culture is not built by chance, It is shaped by deliberate choices. Organisations must proactively address dysfunction, empower their people, and use both technology and empathy to foster environments where individuals and teams can thrive,” he said.

Reflecting on HumanManager’s role in enabling this transformation, Ngele explained that the company supports organisations of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises with integrated digital solutions and strategic advisory. “We help organisations build inclusive, high-trust workplaces by providing tools that offer real insight into employee experience and workforce dynamics, ultimately aligning people strategies with business outcomes,” he said.

He praised LCCI for putting up ICTEL initiative, stating that it encourages cross-sector visibility and collaboration.

The 11th edition of the ICTEL Expo, themed “Leveraging Technology Innovation and Development in Africa”, featured keynote speeches, startup pitch sessions, panel discussions, innovation challenges, and networking opportunities.