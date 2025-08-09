Aviation Unions Issue Strike Notice, Direct NAMA Workers to Down Tools August 11

Chinedu Eze

Aviation unions have directed all workers of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to get ready to down tools on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 5:00am, in response to an earlier notice issued by labour to the federal government on withdrawal of service on July 30, 2025.



The unions comprising the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUCPTRE) issued the letter to its members in the agency, a copy of which was seen by THISDAY yesterday.



In the letter dated August 7, 2025, and signed by Abdulrasaq Said, Secretary General of ANAP; Odinaka J. Igbokwe, Deputy General Secretary (NUATE); Frances Akinjole, Principal Deputy General Secretary (ATSSSAN), and Alo Lawrence O., General Secretary (AUPCRE), the unions wrote, “As you are all aware, the notice of withdrawal of services given on 30th July, 2025, expires at the end of today.

“Therefore, all workers of NAMA are hereby directed to stop all services with effect from Monday, 11th August, 2025, at 05hrs indefinitely.



“All airlines and allied companies, as well as the flying public, are hereby informed of the above-stated action and advised to make alternative travel arrangements,” the statement read.

“All staff shall comply with this directive, and only joint communication from the national secretariats of the above-named unions shall be heeded with regard to further directives on this matter,” it added.

If the withdrawal of service is carried out, flights would be disrupted as airlines will have to cancel their flights, which would leave air travellers stranded and airlines will lose a lot of revenue.It will also affect charter services.

In a joint letter dated July 31, 2025, the unions had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, over the prolonged delay in implementing a new salary structure for workers under the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.



The unions had threatened to withdraw the services of NAMA workers if the issue was not resolved.

