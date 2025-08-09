Ajaka: KWAM 1’s Abuja Airport Incident Act of Terrorism

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Reactions have continued to trail last Wednesday’s incident between ValueJet Airlines and Mr. Wasiu Ayinde at Abuja airport.

Former Kogi State Governorship candidate, Mr. Muri Ajaka, has condemned the recent incident involving popular fuji musician also known as KWAM 1, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, describing it as “an act of terrorism” that should not go unpunished.



Ajaka, in a statement issued in Lokoja yesterday, expressed dismay over reports that the artiste refused to comply with aviation security protocols, confronted airport officials, and allegedly obstructed a commercial aircraft from taxiing.



He said the behaviour was “far beyond misconduct” and amounted to “an outrageous assault on public safety and the sanctity of Nigeria’s aviation system.”



“In any serious and sensible country, such behaviour would be treated as an act of terrorism,” he stated. “The deliberate obstruction of an aircraft and interference with the duties of trained aviation personnel directly endangers the lives of passengers and crew, and undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s airspace security. Even in conflict-ridden nations such as Somalia, there has been no recorded instance of a public figure or civilian physically preventing a commercial aircraft from moving in this manner.”



Ajaka warned that allowing the matter to go unpunished would set a dangerous precedent where celebrity status shields individuals from consequences while risking the lives of ordinary citizens. He called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, and other relevant agencies to arrest, prosecute, and fully enforce the law against Ayinde.



“Air travel safety is non-negotiable. The lives of passengers must never be subjected to the whims of any individual, regardless of their status, fame, or influence. The Nigerian people deserve assurance that our laws apply equally to everyone,” Ajaka said.

