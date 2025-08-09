Afro-Soul Artist, Osé Inspires in New Single, ’24 Hours’

Award-winning Afro-Soul singer, Osé, has released a new single, dubbed ’24 Hours’, offering what she described as a gentle reminder to slow down and embrace life’s timing.

Born in Nigeria and raised in Toronto, Osé brings a global sensibility to her music, blending Afrobeat rhythms with soulful melodies.

Her previous singles, including ‘Makaveli’ and ‘JJC,’ have earned millions of streams and positioned her as one of the most exciting emerging voices in the genre.

With co-signs from H.E.R., SZA and Timbaland, and standout performances at AfroPunk Fest and Sony Hall in New York, the fast growing songstress has established herself as a rising international artist. Her works have been spotlighted across digital platforms and continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

Osé’s fan base has grown steadily in key markets including London, Lagos, Accra and several cities across Asia. Her sound, a fusion of rich African roots and contemporary soul, has found resonance with listeners far beyond North America.

Commenting on the new work released Saturday, she recalled that the song was written during a time of personal reflection and inner shift.

“I wrote this song about three years ago when I was in this headspace of trying to appreciate life more and just slow down. A lot of uncertainty had presented itself at the time. I always felt like I was behind, or like I had to rush myself to reach my full potential before it was too late.

“Creating this song became my gentle reminder that you can’t rush life, greatness or feelings. Everything happens in God’s timing. Slowing down makes you more intentional, and that is exactly what ‘24 Hours’ is about,” she said.