WAEC Temporarily Withdraws 2025 WASSCE Results Over Technical Glitches

Funmi Ogundare





The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has temporarily withdrawn access to the 2025 WASSCE results released earlier this week, following the discovery of technical issues during an internal review.

Moyosola Adesina, Acting Head of Public Affairs, in a statement, explained that the glitch affected results from the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in key subjects including Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics.

“The issue was traced to a new security measure; paper serialisation, introduced to curb examination malpractice.”

She stated that the serialisation method, modeled after practices already in use by other national examination bodies, was implemented for the first time this year.

However, a post-release audit uncovered bugs that may have impacted the accuracy of the released results.

“As a responsive and professional body, we have taken immediate steps to correct the anomalies,” she stated, adding that access to the result checker portal has been temporarily suspended.

Affected candidates, the acting head of public affairs, noted, are advised to re-check their results after 24 hours, during which time WAEC will resolve the problem with urgency and transparency.

The council apologised to candidates and the general public over the technical issues affecting the 2025 WASSCE results, reaffirming its commitment to fairness, transparency, and excellence in its examination processes