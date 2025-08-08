Telcos Raise the Alarm over Disruption of Diesel Supply to Telecoms Sites

Emma Okonji





Telecoms Operators (Telcos), under the aegis of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the umbrella body for all mobile network operators, tower companies, and telecommunications infrastructure providers in Nigeria, has raised the concern over the ongoing disruptions to the supply of diesel to telecoms cell sites across the country.

According to the operators, such disruptions could cause base stations to shut down, thereby leading to poor telecoms service delivery and possible collapse of the entire telecoms sector.

In a statement released yesterday by ALTON and signed by its Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, the Telcos called for uninterrupted access to be granted to the diesel supply locations, and urged all parties involved to embrace constructive dialogue to resolve any matter, without further disruption to essential services.

According to the statement, “Telcos are deeply concerned about ongoing disruptions to the supply logistics of diesel to cell sites across the country.

We have received credible reports that members of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), on Tuesday, blocked access to diesel loading depots in Kaduna, Lagos, and Koko (Delta State), preventing the distribution of diesel to thousands of telecommunications sites operated by one of our key members, IHS Towers.

“This action, reportedly stemming from allegations by IHS of diesel misappropriation against two member companies of NOGASA and which is being investigated by the requisite authorities, has resulted in a critical threat to the operation of some of the 16,000 telecommunications sites nationwide, servicing Mobile Network Operators (MNOs).

“These sites not only power mobile and internet services for millions of Nigerians, but also support essential services such as banking transactions, hospital communications, emergency response systems, and national security operations.”

The statement further said: “While ALTON does not necessarily interfere in disputes between its members and third parties, we are gravely concerned about the wider implications of this action on national infrastructure and public safety.

We recognise and deeply respect the vital role NOGASA and NUPENG have played in sustaining Nigeria’s energy supply chain and supporting national development over the years, and we trust that they will continue to uphold these values by ensuring that their actions do not jeopardize critical national infrastructure or public welfare.”

Telcos therefore requested that uninterrupted access be granted to the diesel supply locations, and urged all parties involved to embrace constructive dialogue to resolve the matter, without further disruption to essential services.

They also reminded all stakeholders that telecommunications infrastructure had been officially classified as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) under Nigerian law, insisting that any deliberate disruption or blockade that affects the operation of such infrastructure constitutes a serious threat to national security and economic stability and will attract strict legal consequences.

Telcos also called on the leadership of NUPENG and NOGASA, to intervene by calling their members to order, adding that disputes must be resolved within the framework of lawful contracts and applicable legal processes, without resorting to actions that endanger the operations of an entire industry and the lives and livelihoods that depend on it.

“We also call on relevant authorities, including the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and other critical stakeholders, to urgently intervene to forestall a looming nationwide communications blackout.

“ALTON remains fully committed to ensuring quality, reliable, and resilient telecommunications services for all Nigerians. However, disruptions of this nature undermine our members’ ability to maintain and improve service delivery and threaten the integrity of the country’s digital and communications ecosystem,” the statement further said.