Practicing Architect, Ayodeji Ajayi Appointed to Africa Urban Health CoP Steering Committee

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Nigeria’s position in Africa’s urban health space has received a boost with the appointment of a practicing architect, Dr. Ayodeji Ajayi, to the Steering Committee of the Africa Urban Health Community of Practice (CoP).

The term of the appointment runs from November 2024 to November 2025. Dr. Ajayi, an architect with extensive experience in healthy urban design, was selected through a competitive process that evaluated his academic contributions, policy engagement, and leadership in promoting health equity and sustainable development in Africa.

Dr. Ayodeji Ajayi, a distinguished architect who was appointed to the Africa Urban Health CoP is a joint initiative of Urban Better and the International Society for Urban Health (ISUH).

It brings together researchers, policymakers, NGOs, private sector actors, and community leaders across Africa to promote action-oriented knowledge that informs policy and practice in urban health.

The CoP’s vision is to build a critical mass of African urban health researchers and practitioners who advance an Africa-first approach to solving the continent’s urban health challenges.

As a Steering Committee member, Dr. Ajayi will help shape the CoP’s strategic vision to foster transformative change in African cities.

His appointment tasks him with several leadership responsibilities across five major areas which includes knowledge exchange designing and facilitating webinars to showcase emerging and promising practices in urban health, particularly focusing on citizen science approaches within African communities.

Others are skills development which overseeing training sessions on transdisciplinary research, futures thinking, and science diplomacy, aimed at strengthening capacity in urban health governance.

Also convening and representation helping to organize CoP sessions at high-profile forums, including the International Conference on Urban Health (ICUH), while also representing the CoP in external networks.

Equally strategic partnerships which also includes leading efforts to engage with organizations like CitSciAfrica, ensuring urban health becomes central to the agenda at related regional conferences and

forums.

Resource mobilization which contributed to fundraising efforts, including identifying sponsors for community activities and securing support for travel grants and expert facilitators.

Ajayi will also play a key role in quarterly committee meetings, collaborate on program planning, and support member engagement across the continent.

According to the CoP, Dr. Ajayi’s selection was based on his years of experience in healthy city design, professional leadership, and policy-influencing healthy- cities development across sectors in Africa.

“His appointment reflects his deep understanding of the urban health landscape in Africa and his ongoing commitment to equitable development,” said Dr. Amy Weimann, a CoP convening leader. “His contribution is vital to the success of our initiatives.”

Dr. Ajayi also serves on the Community Architecture and Human Rights Work Programme of the International Union of Architects (UIA), making him one of the few Nigerian architect’s experts actively contributing to both regional and global urban health and planning strategies.

Speaking on his new role, he noted: “This is an opportunity to ensure Africa’s urban health challenges are addressed with local insight and global relevance. My goal is to link research, policy, and community action.”

The Africa Urban Health Community of Practice is a regional platform that promotes collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in urban health.

It focuses on empowering African experts and advancing health equity through evidence-based, locally adapted solutions.