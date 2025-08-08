PENGASAN Donates Food, Health Materials to Yelewata IDP Community

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN) has donated a truck load of food items and household materials to the victims of the recent murderous attack on the agrarian community of Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The items included; bags of rice, beans, maize, groundnut oil, yam tubers, cartons of indomie, spaghetti, tomato paste, sanitary pads, mattresses and pillows

While presenting the items to the management of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp located in Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, Chairman of PENGASAN Foundation, Mr. David Owan, said they were touched by the suffering imposed on the innocent farmers by the attack.

According to Owan, PENGASAN Foundation is a humanitarian organisation set up to assist and provide succor to indigent citizens.

Owan said: “On behalf of PENGASAN president, we are here as PENGASAN Foundation to present some food items and household materials to the Yelewata Community taking refuge in the internally displaced persons camp who were victims of the unfortunate incident.

“We came to show our solidarity with the good people of Yelewata. We understood what happened and suffering and challenges the people have passing through.”

As oil workers we are using this foundation to see that bring succor to the people and in this case to the people of Yelewata community.”

Owan told the men women and children who were anxiously waiting to receive the goodies brought by the team that PENGASSAN felt their pain and has brought a truck loaded with various items to help cushion their suffering.

“Whatever we are bringing today, we know cannot be enough but it is meant to bring a little relief hoping that God will help restore normalcy here in no distant time,” he said

One of the community leaders who were on hand to receive the PENGASSAN Foundation team, Mr. Julius Gor, expressed thanks for the donation.

When asked how safe the IDP Camp and community are, the man said that the people are still living in fear and apprehension.

He said the herders are still feeding their cows in the farms despite efforts to prevent them from destroying crops in the farm land.

Gor appealed for assistance from the state and federal government in providing them with more security through the setting up of police or army barracks.

One of the Catholic Priests in charge of the IDP Camp, Rev. Fr. Oguma Jonathan, thanked PENGASAN for assisting the people with food items and beddings.

He assured the Camp will work with the identified elders of the community to ensure that the donated materials were fairly shared amongst the people.