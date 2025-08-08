On a Shared Mission to Promote Healthy Lifestyle, Lois Ihwo and Obinna Iyiegbu Lead the Wellness Drive with Vaib Juicer

Amid growing concern over Nigeria’s rising dependence on sugary drinks and processed foods, a fresh wave of health-conscious advocacy is beginning to emerge. With obesity, diabetes, and lifestyle-related diseases on the rise, the call for more natural and nutritious dietary options has never been more urgent. Responding to this silent health crisis, two influential entrepreneurial figures, Lois Andrew Ihwo, CEO of Dee Utensils and businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, have joined forces to promote a shift in how Nigerians think about wellness. Their partnership led to the unveiling of the Vaib Slow Juicer, a sleek kitchen device designed to encourage fresh juice consumption as a healthier alternative to sugar-laden beverages. More than just a product launch, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this collaboration signals a shared mission to put healthier choices within reach of everyday Nigerians, one glass at a time

Nigeria is grappling with a silent but widespread health crisis driven by excessive sugar consumption. From carbonated drinks to heavily sweetened snacks, sugary substances have become a regular part of daily life, especially in urban centres and among young people.

This unchecked intake is contributing to a surge in lifestyle-related illnesses including obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, while public awareness of the long-term health risks remains low.

In many homes and schools, soft drinks have replaced water as the default refreshment. Roadside kiosks and supermarkets alike are filled with a dazzling array of sugar-laden products, most of which lack clear nutritional labelling. Across socio economic divides, Nigeria’s dietary culture has shifted towards convenience over caution, and sweetness over sustainability.

A Partnership with Purpose

It is against this backdrop that new initiatives aimed at encouraging healthier consumption patterns are beginning to emerge. One such effort is the collaboration between businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, and entrepreneur Lois Andrew Ihwo, the Chief Executive Officer of Dee Utensils. Together, they have unveiled a new lifestyle product, the Vaib Slow Juicer, as part of a shared mission to promote health conscious living.

A leading brand in household items and kitchen utensils, Dee Utensils recently introduced the Vaib Slow Juicer in collaboration with Cubana Group. The product was officially unveiled on 4th August, 2025 at the Kokkies Mall Plaza, Abuja, located at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2. The event drew an impressive turnout, with influential personalities in attendance.

Speaking at the launch, Obi Cubana expressed his delight at the positive reception the juicer has received, describing it as the first of its kind in the Nigerian market. “I’m happy to be here today for this epoch making event. I have no doubt that this product will be well received and appreciated by all stakeholders,” he said.

“Vaib Slow Juicer is necessary for maintaining a healthy living. Too much intake of carbonated drinks is destroying the health of our people. That’s why we introduced this product, so that you can make your own more natural drinks from the comfort of your home,” he added.

The message is timely. Nigeria is ranked among the highest consumers of soft drinks in Africa, with millions of litres consumed each day. The long term implications are already being felt, especially among young adults. For a country facing high rates of poverty and a fragile healthcare system, prevention through lifestyle change is increasingly critical.

Obi Cubana, who purchased ten units of the new product at the launch, encouraged others to embrace healthier living. He described the Vaib Slow Juicer as an ideal tool for anyone eager to experience a magical turnaround in their health. “Especially with regards to consuming healthy juice drinks,” he said, “this should be your number one choice.”

He also took a moment to commend Lois Andrew Ihwo for her resilience and commitment to quality. “She has protected her reputation with good quality products,” he noted.

A Broader Mission to Promote Wellness

In her remarks, Ihwo, who thanked Obi Cubana for his support and faith in her brand, assured that she would not take the partnership for granted, just as she described the Vaib Slow Juicer as a “game changer” in the effort to bring healthy living to people’s doorsteps.

She said the new product was part of her company’s broader mission to ensure that Nigerians, including both middle and low income earners, could access tools that promote wellness. “This is not just about lifestyle; it’s about creating access to better choices,” she added.

During the launch, Ihwo led guests on a tour of the company’s warehouse to showcase other luxury items on display. Residents of Abuja who attended were treated to a live demonstration of the juicer, which was used to prepare fresh juice from natural fruits sourced locally.

The event concluded with a giveaway session in which guests who could explain the concept behind the product received prizes, including the Vaib Slow Juicer and other Dee Utensils products.

A Healthier Future, One Glass at a Time

For many in attendance, the event was more than just a product launch. It was a call to action, a moment that underscored the importance of lifestyle change in a country at risk of becoming overwhelmed by preventable diseases linked to diet.

The pandemic of excessive sugar consumption may not command headlines the way other public health threats do, but its effects are far reaching and deeply embedded. From rising healthcare costs to reduced quality of life, the consequences of inaction are becoming harder to ignore.

Initiatives like the Cubana and Ihwo collaboration offer a refreshing reminder that solutions often begin with education, access, and simple tools like a juicer that enable people to take control of their health, one glass at a time.

Honour for Durable Impact

For Ihwo, the impact she has made in the delivering luxury kitchenware industry products was recently recognised as she was honoured as one of the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons at the 2025 Leadership and Business Summit held in Kigali, Rwanda, from July 4 to 6. Organised by 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa, the event celebrated individuals promoting peace, nation-building, and excellence across various fields.

Ihwo was acknowledged for her impact in the luxury kitchenware industry, with her company lauded for delivering world-class products that reflect elegance and durability. Passionate about cooking, Ihwo channels her experience into every aspect of the business, from design to customer engagement, and collaborates globally to bring exclusive products to discerning customers.

In addition to the peace icon honour, Ihwo was inducted into the Asian Chamber of Commerce during the summit. Other high-profile honourees included Mo Salah, Aliko Dangote, Burna Boy, Femi Otedola, and Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Essentially, through her partnership with Obi Cubana, Ihwo has taken her commitment to healthy living a step further to encourage Nigerians to embrace healthier cooking habits using high-quality utensils that preserve food nutrients and promote hygienic meal preparation.