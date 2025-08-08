‘Omisore, Ajibola, Other APC Aspirants are Unelectable’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State yesterday said that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) parades unelectable aspirants, any of whom he will soundly defeat in the 2026 governorship election.

The aspirants are Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senator Ajibola Basiru, Dotun Babayemi, Abiodun Oyebamiji, Senator Mudasiru Huseni and others in the race.

Adeleke made the assertion in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in response to critical statements allegedly credited to Senator Omisore and Prince Babayemi over the state of governance in Osun ahead of 2026 polls.

The Rasheed faulted attacks on Governor Adeleke by Senator Omisore, Ajibola Bashiru and Dotun Babayemi, accusing them of launching their political campaigns on the wrong notes by attacking a sitting governor with over 75 per cent approval and popularity rating.

He said: “From A to Z, Osun APC guber aspirants are politically deficient politicians who cannot by any stretch of imagination match the sterling records of Governor Ademola Adeleke in less than three years in office or pose any electoral threat to the re-election of the Governor in 2026.

“Senator Omisore must first thank Governor Adeleke for constructing the road that passes through his family house at Ile Ife which was left unattended to for years under his watch. At least, the governor should be appreciated even on this alone.

“Ile Ife people may also want to know why Ife stadium and waterworks were abandoned even when Senator Omisore has all the opportunities to complete them. Tales of abandoned projects raise a lot of questions about the senator’s public service records.

“Ife people appreciate the major infra development Governor Adeleke is bringing to Ile Ife through several internal roads and the flyover that are opening up the economic heart of Ifeland. At one point, Senator Omisore visited the flyover site and took pictures, a sign that he should be proud of the governor.

deleke is developing Ile Ife without any abandoned project. If the Governor’s first term is this good, the people of Ile Ife know the second term will be even better.

“The enlightened people of Osun won’t place a bet on a person of Senator Omisore’s records. Even his party will not field as an unelectable politician to face a popular leader like Governor Adeleke.

“Aside Senator Omisore, Osogbo people have quietly told their son, the National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Bashiru to forget any support for the 2026 race. Governor Adeleke is celebrated by Osogbo people as the development champion of the capital city with a huge goodwill and support for 2026.

“Another APC aspirant, Prince Dotun Babayemi with weak political footing entered the race with a public gaffe by condemning the massive infra projects at Osogbo. By that ill-advised rhetoric, Osogbo people must have marked the Gbongan politician for electoral punishment now and in the future.

“A collapsed bridge divided the ancient town of Gbongon by 2022 when Governor Adeleke assumed office. Not only was the bridge reconstructed, critical road projects were executed. The traditional council commended the Governor for his thoughtfulness. Prince Babayemi cannot claim ignorance.

“Mr Babayemi committed a practical error by failing to accept the Oke Fia intersection and Lameco junction as major traffic points, a fact recognised by critical stakeholders in urban development. Moreover, he makes himself an enemy of Osogbo people by opposing development of the capital city.

“The other aspirant from Ikire, Biodun Oyebamiji is a political neophyte attempting to ride on the back of another politician who was defeated while serving as an incumbent governor. Aside from having anti-labor records, several media reports confirm his ineptitude as the current boss of the National Inland Waterways Authority.

“None of the listed aspirants and others from the APC has the goodwill, the records of achievements and the entrenched political structure of Governor Ademola Adeleke.”

“Osun people have seen sincerity of purpose, pro-people delivery of services and genuine commitment to good governance in Governor Adeleke and will therefore not place their future in the hands of unelectable aspirants from APC or any other party except the PDP.”

But in his reaction, the APC National Secretary, Senator, Basiru noted said: “My response “like his boss, he is idle. Otherwise he will not be wasting his energy on people he considers “unelectable.”

Basiru stressed that “Particularly when notice of election has not been issued and aspirants have not obtained nomination forms, which is the only way of formally signifying aspiration. Perhaps he needs his head examined as to the reference to me and Osogbo people as I have not anywhere yet declared formally my aspiration to contest governorship election. “