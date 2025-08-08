Goalkeeper Nnadozie, Coach Madugu Listed for Ballon d’Or Awards

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) winning coach, Nigeria’s Justine Madugu, and the Goalkeeper of the Tournament held in Morocco, Chiamaka Nnadozie, have both been short listed for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Madugu made history leading the Super Falcons to record-extending 10th WAFCON title in his first time in charge of the Nigerian senior women’s team.

The Super Falcons Coach was yesterday named in the short list of Women’s Coach of Year along with Sarina Wiegman (England), Arthur Elias (Brazil), Renee Slegers (Arsenal women) and Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea women).

Nnadozie on the other hand, kept a clean sheet at the WAFCON from the Group stage until the semifinal against South Africa.

For her brilliance, she was named Goalkeeper of the WAFCON 2024.

Nnadozie who is back-to-back CAF Goalkeeper of Year, has now been short listed for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

She will do battle with Hannah Hampton (England), Cara Coll (Spain), Ann Katrin-Berger (Germany) and Daphane van Domselaar (Holland).

Meanwhile, nine players from treble-winning Paris Saint-Germain have been nominated for the men’s Ballon d’Or this year, along with the club’s coach Luis Enrique, as France Footballannounced its list of nominees.

Ousmane Dembele, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Desire Doue, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha are all on the list of 30 players nominated on Thursday for the big prize.

Other nominees include; Barcelona’s Raphinha (34 goals, 25 assists); Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (34 goals, 23 assists); who was named Premier League Player of the Season; and Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland (34 goals, five assists).

Scott McTominay, who won Serie A’s Most Valuable Player and Barca’s Lamine Yamal (18 goals, 25 assists) made the cut.