Firm Integrates IATA CO2 Connect Data into Its Platform

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has signed an agreement with software company, Chooose to expand market access to IATA CO2 Connect emissions data.

Airlines managing their SAF programs via the Chooose platform will now be able to deliver IATA CO2 Connect’s trusted data—based on real operational inputs from over 70 airlines and aligned with IATA RP 1726 and ISO 14083 directly to their corporate and consumer traveller customers.

IATA research conducted in April 2024 revealed that 40 per cent of travellers—particularly business travellers—regularly check their flight-related carbon emissions. By delivering CO2 Connect data through its platform, Chooose helps airlines and corporate partners meet that demand for transparency, while enabling more informed decision-making.

“For years, Chooose has supported airlines, cargo, and travel companies with flexible access to emissions estimates to enable their SAF programs and customer-facing applications. The addition of IATA CO2 Connect gives our partners access to an IATA dataset that continuously improves as more airlines report operational inputs and SAF usage,” IATA said in a statement.

Chooose’s more than 30 global airline partners will now also have the option of incorporating IATA CO2 Connect emissions data into their emissions calculations. This agreement underscores IATA’s continued commitment to expanding access to reliable, operational emissions data across the aviation industry.

IATA CO2 Connect enables flight-specific emissions estimates using actual aircraft performance data and can account for SAF-related reductions. IATA CO2 Connect’s recent alignment with ISO 14083 further reinforces its role as a standard for measuring CO2 emissions across both passenger and cargo transport.

IATA’s SVP Commercial Products & Services, Frederic Leger, said: “IATA CO2 Connect is the only carbon calculator for travel emissions that is based on airline operational data. We want IATA CO2 Connect data to be as broadly available as possible so that those who are managing travel can do their work with the most accurate information. Working with Chooose is a key part of that strategy.”

As a member of the IATA Strategic Partnership Proramme, Chooose has participated in the program by contributing to the improvement of standards and supporting industry-wide decarbonization initiatives.