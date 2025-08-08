Delta Leads with Exclusive VIP Service at Lagos Airport

In the fast-paced environment of Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS), where efficiency and hospitality are crucial, Delta Lagos airport team has carved a niche in delivering world-class service, particularly for its most valued customers. At the heart of this effort is Delta’s exclusive LOS Airport Elite Protocol Team, a first-of-its-kind offering for any U.S. airline operating in Nigeria.

Whether you’re arriving, departing, or connecting, with Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Delta’s Airport Team is there to offer discreet, seamless, and personalized service from curb to cabin, or vice versa. Designed specifically for Delta One, SkyMiles Diamond Medallion, and other top-tier elite customers, the team ensures that every stage of the airport journey is stress-free and efficient.

Delta Air Lines, Manager, Sales, West Africa, Mary Gbobaniyi, said: “Our team in Lagos represents Delta’s commitment to premium service and cultural understanding,” They’re not just helping passengers move through the airport, they’re delivering a level of care and professionalism that makes a lasting impression.”

From the moment an elite customer steps out of their vehicle, a dedicated officer is there to greet them, assist with luggage, and escort them through check-in, security, and immigration with priority access where available. Upon arrival, the service continues with expedited clearance, baggage claim support, and connections to ground transportation or onward travel.

Delta is the only U.S. carrier at LOS offering this premium, human-led protocol experience, a standout feature that reflects the airline’s deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities at West African airports. This hands-on approach is not outsourced; it is managed entirely by Delta’s in-house team who are trained in elite service standards and customer care.

For frequent flyers, business travelers, and high-profile individuals, the LOS Elite Protocol Team delivers more than convenience, it provides peace of mind. In a region where airport logistics can often be unpredictable, Delta’s protocol program ensures consistency, discretion, and excellence that travelers can count on.

The impact of the program is also felt locally. According to Salami Omeiza, Airport Manager LOS, “Delta’s Elite Protocol Team has raised the bar for what airport service can look like. Our professionalism and attention to detail have created a smoother experience for passengers and contribute positively to the airport’s overall operations.”

With daily nonstop flights between Lagos and Atlanta, and seasonal Lagos-New York, Delta continues to strengthen its ties with the Nigerian market, serving not just as a bridge across continents, but as a brand that truly understands and values its customers. The LOS Elite Protocol Team is a shining example of Delta’s investment in personalised service, local expertise, and global excellence.