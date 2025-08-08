  • Friday, 8th August, 2025

Atiku Offers Yobe Teenagers Scholarships After Win at Global Competition

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The dreams of three young Nigerian girls for better education brightened as the former vice president, Atiku Abubukar, awarded them scholarship.

Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Mohammed Fema, and Khadija Kashim Kalli, all global winners at the recent TeenEagle Global finals, have been awarded a life-changing fully-funded scholarship by the Atiku Abubakar Foundation (AAF).

This isn’t just an offer for a few months of tuition; it’s a promise to cover their education from now until they graduate from university.

According to a letter from AAF to the girls, the scholarship will fund the remainder of their secondary education and their entire university journey at any institution of their choosing.

For these girls, their achievement at the TeenEagle competition was a testament to their hard work.

Now, the scholarship from the AAF is a powerful affirmation of their potential and also a beacon of hope, showing that with dedication and support, dreams can become a reality regardless of a child’s background or social class.

The AAF, the philanthropic arm of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has long been a champion of education in Nigeria.

This gesture aligns with the foundation’s commitment to supporting quality education, especially for girls and other vulnerable groups, recognising that empowering young women is a powerful investment in the future of the nation.

“When you invest in the education of a girl child, you are invariably investing in the education of a prospective family and community,” Atiku is quoted to have said in response to his commitment to the girl child education.

