Atedo Peterside, Omehia, Secondus, Others Say Planned Rivers LG Poll Illegal

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Key stakeholders in Rivers state yesterday maintained that the planned local government election fixed for August 30 by the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe (rtd), constituted a gross violation of the constitution of Nigeria.

In a statement jointly signed by the stakeholders, they described the planned poll as an assault on democracy, orchestrated by the Sole Administrator, who has no constitutional mandate to conduct elections.

The signatories to the statement included: Atedo Peterside; Celestine Omehia; Uche Secondus; Abiye Sekibo; Lee Maeba; Dakuku Peterside; Andrew Uchendu ; Tele Ikuru and Fafaa Dan Princewill.

Others were: Dumo Lulu Briggs; Austin Tam-George; Donu Kogbara; Sokonte Davies; Glory Emeh; George Feyii; Honourable Asita; Sam Agwor and Ann-Kio Briggs.

The undersigned stakeholders who described themselves as advocates for democratic principles in Rivers state, expressed deep concern over the ‘ongoing violation of constitutional governance and due process’ in what they said was the unlawful attempt to hold local government council elections in the state.

“The proposed local government council elections in Rivers state are nothing short of an existential assault on our democracy and a brazen flouting of Nigeria’s constitution. These elections, orchestrated by a ‘Sole Administrator’ with no constitutional mandate and allegedly imposed by the federal government, threaten the very foundations of our federal system, the rule of law, and the peace of Rivers state.

“First, there is currently no legally constituted Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) as mandated by Sections 2, 3, 5, and 12 of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2018. Consequently, any electoral activities undertaken by such an illegitimate body are null and void.

“The combined interpretation of the specified sections of the RSIEC Law alongside Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) establishes that only the elected Governor, upon confirmation by the Rivers State House of Assembly, is empowered to appoint the Chairman and members of RSIEC. Any appointment process outside this constitutional procedure is invalid and unconstitutional,” the stakeholders argued.

According to them, the ‘illegitimate’ RSIEC has flagrantly ignored the mandatory 90-day notice requirement before an election, as stipulated in Section 20 of the RSIEC law.

With no formal notification for candidate nominations or polling timetables—and an election date of August 30, 2025, announced on short notice, the signatories argued that the process bears a resemblance to the 2024 polls, which the Supreme Court annulled due to procedural failures.

“ Ignoring these safeguards is not an oversight; it is a deliberate attack on the principle of due process. Third, courts across the land are actively adjudicating the legality of the Sole Administrator’s appointment and the very existence of a functioning RSIEC.

“Yet, despite pending Supreme Court and Federal High Court actions—and multiple sub judice challenges by political parties—electoral machinery grinds on under a so-called ‘emergency’ guise,” the group maintained.

Besides, the eminent stakeholders emphasised that Rivers state has been plunged into a constitutional crisis and a de facto state of emergency due to the federal suspension of its executive and legislative branches, questioning that if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deems by-elections untenable under such conditions, local government polls, unrelated to any genuine emergency cannot be justified.

“Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution vests exclusive responsibility for local council elections in state governments. A federally appointed agent—lacking any legal foundation—cannot lawfully step into this role.

“The doctrine of agency, affirmed in landmark cases such as Adewumi v. Plastex Ltd. and Okafor v. Umeh, holds that an agent’s authority is strictly derivative; without a constitutional grant, the actions of the Sole Administrator are ultra vires and void.

“This blatant usurpation of state autonomy desecrates our federal architecture and imperils democratic governance,” the 18 stakeholders pointed out.

They, therefore, called upon President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the Nigerian judiciary, civil society, the media, the international community, and all defenders of democracy to intervene decisively.

“Rivers State stands at a crossroads: surrender to impunity or uphold the constitution and the will of the people. The choice is ours—and the stakes could not be higher,” the group wrote.