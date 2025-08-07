World Mega Travel’s Lottery Offers International Trips to Nigerians

Mary Nnah

World Mega Travel’s lottery scheme has continued to make a significant impact, offering Nigerians life-changing travel opportunities and exciting rewards. The company’s CEO, Chioma Nkeiruka-Ani Obinna, announced that 19 people travelled to South Africa last year, with additional trips planned for this year.

A press conference was held recently in Lagos to officially introduce World Mega Travel and its innovative weekly Reward Schemes to the public. This launch marks a new chapter in the company’s mission to make international travel and exciting rewards more accessible to Nigerians.

At the heart of the initiative is a simple, secure, and transparent raffle ticket system, where participants can purchase tickets for ₦1,000, ₦3,000, or ₦5,000, and enter into a weekly live draw. The prizes are tantalising, with one winner selected every Saturday to receive an all-expense-paid international trip. In contrast, others can win free international passports, instant cash gifts, home appliances, and packages of food and groceries.

According to Obinna, the company targets three categories of people: those who believe Nigeria is their final stay, global citizens, and those who want to travel but lack the means. “We want everybody to know that travel is not only for the rich,” she emphasised. The initiative aims to bridge the travel gap by providing opportunities for Nigerians to build their travel history, benefiting those seeking to study or relocate abroad.

Obinna noted, “We have brilliant children in Nigeria with low backgrounds who are supposed to study abroad for a better future, but nobody cares or caters for them. So, this project is also for them.” The initiative has been met with excitement, with popular influencers and content creators lending their voices to the movement.”

As World Mega Travel expands, its impact on the lives of Nigerians will unfold. With popular influencers supporting the movement, the company’s future looks promising. Obinna reiterated that “travel is not only for the rich,” emphasising the initiative’s potential to change lives.

Some may question the financial commitment of the company and the potential challenges that come with such an initiative. Obinna addressed these concerns, stating, “We are a big company. She mentioned the company’s billionaire status and its partnerships with global companies, which ensure financial stability.

Mr. Kehinde Olagbenjo, CEO of TLIG Global Media and Project Manager for Mega Travel, highlighted the platform’s simplicity: “Anyone can sign up and participate by purchasing affordable tickets. Technology is helping us scale, and we’ve gone fully digital to reach more Nigerians.”

As the company looks to the future, it plans to relocate Nigerians to live abroad legally and provide support for students and families. With its innovative approach and commitment to transparency, World Mega Travel is poised to make a lasting impact.

With a game of numbers, World Mega Travel’s lottery scheme offers Nigerians a chance to win big. World Mega Travel isn’t just a platform – it’s a revolution. It’s about bringing dignity, opportunity, and global access to all Nigerians. With its simple and secure system, anyone can sign up and participate in the weekly draws.