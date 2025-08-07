Tinubu: Doyin Abiola Was Icon of Nigerian Journalism, Amazon, Soldier of Democracy

•Declares deceased was epitome of integrity, tenacity, hard work, commitment to excellence

•Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Alake, NPAN, NGE, others grieve

DejiElumoye in Abuja, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Segun James in Lagos





President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, mourned the widow of the winner of June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, DrDoyinsolaHamidatAbiola, saying she was an amazon, journalism icon, trailblazer, and soldier of democracy.

Tinubu, in a tribute, described the first female editor of a national newspaper in Nigeria as an epitome of integrity, tenacity, hard work, and commitment to excellence.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, BabajideSanwo-Olu; his Ogun State counterpart, DapoAbiodun; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake; the leaderships of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN); and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) grieved with the family of the deceased.

Tinubu, in an emotional tribute, stated, “I received with deep sadness the news early on Wednesday of the passing of Dr. DoyinsolaHamidatAbiola, a trailblazing journalist, editor, and former Managing Director of the defunct Concord Group of newspapers and wife of the late Bashorun MKO Abiola.

“DoyinAbiola, 82, was an amazon and an icon in Nigerian journalism. She stayed in the journalism course since starting as a reporter with the defunct Daily Sketch after graduating from the University of Ibadan in 1969, majoring in English and Drama.

“She broke the gender barrier, becoming the first woman to edit a national newspaper and the first Managing Director of a daily newspaper.

“Her immense contributions to journalism and gender equity laid a foundation for generations of women. Her impact on our democracy was even more profound. Doyin embodied integrity, tenacity, hard work, commitment to excellence and dedication to public good and democratic good governance.”

Tinubu said further of the deceased, “In 1980, she emerged as the pioneer Editor of National Concord, owned by the late MKO Abiola. She later became the managing director and editor-in-chief of all the Concord titles, including founding the Weekend Concord, which set new standards for making people the focus of reporting.

“I had a good relationship with the late Doyin, which stemmed from my close relationship with the late MKO Abiola. As MKO’s wife, Doyin became acquainted with politics and took a keen interest in it, particularly when her husband ran for the country’s presidency in 1993.

“She played a prominent role in MKO’s election, mobilising and providing direction for the media under her control.”

The president said about the late Mrs. Abiola’s commitment to the June 12 struggle, “And when the June 12 election, won by her husband, was annulled, she did not stand aside. Despite the military junta shutting down the Concord Group, she also joined the fray, demanding the validation of the election. She was a soldier of democracy in her own right.

“Nigerians will never forget DoyinAbiola’s leadership during her illustrious journalism career, her championing women’s empowerment, and her commitment to democracy.

“I commiserate with the Abiola and Aboaba families, her only daughter, Doyinsola, and the government and people of Lagos and Ogun States. May her soul rest in peace. May this nation be blessed with more women of DoyinAbiola’scalibre and pedigree.”

BabajideSanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. BabajideSanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. GboyegaAkosile, described the late Mrs. Abiola as an amazon in the media industry.

Sanwo-Olu,saidDrAbiola, during her lifetime, especially at a younger age, contributed her quota to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria as a reporter, features writer, group features editor, and the first Nigerian woman to be an editor and Managing Director of a Nigerian national daily.

Sanwo-Olu said her death was a great loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.

The governor stated, “Dr. DoyinAbiola etched her name in gold in the media industry as the first Nigerian woman to be an editor and managing editor of a national daily.

“She was a role model to many journalists in Nigeria, having nurtured and given opportunities to many media practitioners who have become leading voices in the journalism profession and leaders in different sectors.

“Dr. DoyinAbiola made lots of positive impacts during her lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

“She was a supportive wife to late Chief MKO Abiola and also contributed positively to nation building, especially on gender-related issues.

“I pray that God will grant the soul of our beloved Dr. DoyinAbiola eternal rest and comfort the immediate family, friends and colleagues of the deceased with the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

DapoAbiodun

Ogun State Governor, DapoAbiodun, expressed deep sadness over the demise of Abiola. Abiodun said the late Mrs. Abiola was not only a devoted partner to her husband, Chief MoshoodAbiola, but also a distinguished individual in her own right, who contributed immensely to the journalism profession.

Abiodun, in a condolence message, acknowledged Abiola’s foray into the field of journalism, starting with the Daily Sketch Newspaper and a brief stint with the Daily Times before becoming Managing Director of Concord Newspapers.

He stated, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. DoyinAbiola, a remarkable woman whose contributions to society and unwavering support for her late husband during the tumultuous period surrounding the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria will forever be remembered.

“Her dedication to justice, democracy, and the betterment of her country exemplifies the strength and resilience of her character.

“She displayed excellent spirit in the fight for the validation of the annulled June 12 election as the person in charge of the Concord Group of Newspapers, owned by her then embattled husband.

“She played a significant role in advocating for the democratic ideals that many Nigerians still strive to uphold today. Her commitment to these principles, particularly during a time of great political unrest, demonstrated her courage and unwavering belief in the power of democracy.

“As we reflect on Abiola’s life, it is essential to acknowledge the sacrifices she made alongside her husband during a period marked by challenges and adversity.”

Dele Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said, “Some are born great and others have greatness thrust upon them. Dr. DoyinAbiola, who joined the Saints yesterday, showed up on both counts.

“She was the scion of the illustrious Aboaba family, reputed for its elitist pedigree and nobility built on professionalism and class.

“That heritage ensured that she climbed to the pinnacle of scholarship. Starting with Bachelor’s in English and Drama of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan, she followed with a Master’s and later crowned it with Doctor of Philosophy at the New York University, United States.

“DrDoyinAbiola, gentle and genial, soft yet solid, inhaled and exhaled journalism. Breaking the news day after day, splashing shockers on the front pages and making sure that readers got the news of Concord hot very early at the newsstands, were the goals that drove her to deliver the best copies to the market.”

Alake added about the late Mrs. Abiola, “She was, indeed, a newsman, ( as there are no women in journalism), trained for the job with an incredible passion for investigation and staying power for following up till the end of each episode.

“Dr. Abiola’s managerial expertise was unparalleled. Complementing her husband, Chief MoshoodKashimawoAbiola, the publisher, Dr. Abiola supervised several innovative projects to position Concord Press as the primus inter pares in the media industry. For instance, Concord was the first to archive newspapers by converting from print to microfilm.

“She showed her motherly disposition in the provision of conducive working conditions and personal interest in staff welfare and professional development.

“Only a professional and manager of exceptional capacity and courage could have translated the publisher’s vision of independent journalism into daily publication of news and respected leaders.

“Only a woman of quintessential professional standards and stoic sacrifice could have survived the regular onslaught of military invasion of Concord’s newsroom, incessant closures and incarceration of staff, and ultimately, the detention and death of the publisher.

“It is a testament of her doggedness that she brought her resourcefulness and stature to count on the side of the Nigerian people when it mattered most, unbowed by the wicked incarceration of her husband and winner of the June 12, 1993 election.”

The minister said, “DrDoyinAbiola’s transition signals the gradual exit of the beautiful ones who brought sparkle to the lives of many readers by publishing delightful stories of hope and perseverance.

“DrAbiola’s transition is a personal loss to me and my family. She was the auntie who held my hand and led me up the corporate steps of Africa’s foremost media establishment. She was the sister who polished the edges of a character in flight to stardom and higher responsibilities.

“She was the boss who believed in me and contributed to what I have become today. She was the leader who spotted bright minds and nurtured to fruition talents that could have been spent half way. She was the mother who counselled and encouraged us to stand by the values of integrity and enterprise.”

NPAN

The leadership of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) said it received the news of Doyin’s death with sadness.

In a statement by its President, Kabiru Yusuf, NPAN stated, “Though she lived to the ripe age of 82 years, this by no means mitigate the shock of receiving the news of her passage. She died Tuesday, August 5, 2025

“A quintessential journalist and media guru, Dr. Abiola was a record breaker in the Nigerian media space, being the first woman to be named editor of a national daily with her appointment in 1980, as Editor, National Concord newspaper.

“In 1986, she also became the first Nigerian woman to preside over the fortunes of a national newspaper group, as she was named managing director and editor-in-chief, of the Concord Newspapers Group.

“In all, we take solace in the fact that she left an indelible mark in the newspaper industry and served the industry till her death. Dr. DoyinAbiola, until her death was a trustee of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN)

“She was also a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Diamond Awards For Media Excellence (DAME).

“On behalf of the Executive Council of our esteemed association, we commiserate with her entire family, members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, and former staff of the defunct Concord Newspapers. We pray that the Almighty God, will console and uphold each and everyone.”

Nigerian Guild of Editors

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) said it was saddened by the passing of Dr. DoyinAbiola.

In statement by its President, EzeAnaba and General Secretary, OnuohaUkeh, NGE said, “Dr. Abiola’s legacy is a testament to her pioneering spirit, breaking down gender barriers and mentoring generations of journalists who have gone on to become great professionals.

“Her remarkable career trajectory, from reporter to the pinnacle of journalism, sets records as the first woman to edit a national newspaper and the first woman to hold the position of Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of a newspaper in Nigeria.

“Dr. Abiola’s leadership, dedication to excellence, and commitment to press freedom, gender equity, and national development have left an indelible mark on the profession. We remember her courage and resilience during the military era, withstanding harassment and threats during her tenure at Concord Newspapers.

“As we pray for her soul’s repose, we celebrate her achievements, which serve as a reminder that a person’s legacy is defined by the positive impact they leave behind. Dr. Abiola’s life and work inspire us to strive for excellence, driven by passion and commitment, regardless of gender or circumstance.”