Tinubu Appoints New NERC CEO, Two Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr Abdullahi Garba Ramat as Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

‎This is contained in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday in Abuja.

‎Ramat, 39, is an electrical engineer with a PhD in Strategic Management and vast administrative experience.

‎President Tinubu also approved the nomination of two new commissioners to the NERC board.

‎Mr Abubakar Yusuf was named Commissioner for Consumer Affairs, while Dr Fouad Animashun was appointed Commissioner for Finance and Management Services.

According to the statement, all nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

However, to avoid a leadership vacuum in the critical regulatory agency, the president directed that Ramat assume office in acting capacity pending his screening by the Senate, as stipulated by the law.

The president urged the new appointees to use their knowledge and experience to discharge their functions and work assiduously to advance the administration’s power sector vision.

These appointments are part of the Tinubu administration’s bold push to overhaul Nigeria’s energy sector and fast-track universal electricity access. (NAN)