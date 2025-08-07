Shettima: We Are Investing in MSME to Create Jobs, Reduce Poverty, Increase GDP

•Says clinics designed to take government agencies closer to people, eliminate bottlenecks in business registration, regulation

Vice President KashimShetima, yesterday, said the federal government was deliberately investing in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Clinics initiative because of its capacity to generate jobs, reduce poverty, and contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Speaking at the seventh Expanded National MSME Clinics in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Shettima explained that the initiative was part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s small business sector.

Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Ayadatiwa, described the MSME clinics as a timely intervention that aligned with the state’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship and sustainable growth.

In a similar vein, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. BiodunOyebanji, commended the federal government for its continued support for the MSME clinics initiative, describing it as a landmark move that aligned growth with genuine grassroots development across the country.

Shettimaemphasised that the clinics were designed to take government agencies closer to the people, eliminate bottlenecks in business registration and regulation, and provide real-time support to entrepreneurs.

He said the goal was to ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of location, had access to the tools and opportunities needed to build and grow sustainable business

While commending the Ondo State government for hosting the seventh edition of the MSME clinics, Shettima charged the participants to take advantage of the initiative to grow their business.

He stated that small businesses were the heartbeat of the country and any initiative to support them deserved commendation and active participation from all stakeholders.

While expressing his delight that Ondo State was chosen to host the seventh edition of the Expanded MSME Clinics, Aiyedatiwa said it was a clear demonstration of the federal government’s inclusive approach to governance.

He assured the participants that his government was committed to removing barriers to business growth through improved infrastructure, policy reforms, and access to credit facilities.

Oyebanji commended the federal government for its continued support for small businesses through the MSME clinics initiative. He said the initiative was a landmark move that aligned with genuine grassroots development across the country.

The governor said the initiative reflected President Bola Tinubu’s understanding of the role MSME played in job creation, poverty reduction, and industrialisation.

While commending the Office of the Vice President for sustaining the MSME Clinics, Oyebanji said it was the first attempt by any government to deliberately align growth with development.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would have a far-reaching impact on the Nigerian economy by unlocking the potential of small businesses and empowering local entrepreneurs, adding that his government remains fully committed to creating a business-friendly environment and supporting MSMEs.

Oyebanji told the vice president, “Your Excellency, I am going to start on the note of appreciation to the federal government for this initiative. Last year, we were in Ekiti State and since that day, it has not remained the same and I know that Ondo State also will experience same.

“Without mincing words, this is the first attempt by any government to align growth with development. Most of the time in this country what we use to have are good micro economic indices, GDP that speaks to growth without development.

“But since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came on board with MSME Clinics, there has being deliberate attempt to align growth with development and we are extremely thankful to the Federal Government.”

In another development, Oyebanji reiterated the determination of his administration to ensure uninterrupted distribution of major food items to citizens of the state all year round. He disclosed this during the official commissioning of “OunjeEkiti Retail Outlet” and “Ilu Eye Aggregation Hub” in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He added that a major concern of his administration was how to fulfilTinubu’s mandate on urgent need to grow the state out of hunger and poverty by ensuring that all food items consumed in Ekiti were produced within the state.

Oyebanji said his government had spent over N50 billion on agribusiness since inception. He said his vision was to turn Ekiti into the food basket of the nation through a food supply system and mechanism that will ensure food security as well as improve access to cheap food commodities.

He said the initiative was a strategic step towards addressing persistent challenges in the agriculture sector, and reducing losses in food storage, and inefficient market leakages.

The governor added that the effort was part of the recommendations of the Ekiti State Food Security Committee, which was constituted to improve food supply in the state.