SAA Partners Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce on AI

Stories by Chinedu Eze

In a bid to stay ahead of the curve, South African Airways (SAA) has hosted a thought-provoking discussion on ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) and The Future of Work’ at the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce’s July 2025 Breakfast Forum held at Eko Hotel and Suites recently.

SAA brought together industry experts and thought leaders to throw light on the vast potential of AI in transforming the work space.

SAA’s Regional Manager for Africa, Middle East, and Indian Ocean, Mr. Ohis Ehimiaghe, highlighted the benefits of AI to the industry, and stated the airline’s commitment to leveraging AI to revolutionize customer service.

“AI-driven virtual assistants and chatbots are transforming customer service in aviation, enabling passengers to manage bookings, boarding passes, and inquiries with ease. Personalized services powered by AI also offer tailored travel options, upgrades, and in-flight entertainment based on individual preferences.By harnessing the power of AI, we can offer personalized travel experiences that cater to individual preferences, making air travel more enjoyable and efficient,” he said.

The forum also emphasised the importance of acquiring AI-related skills for professionals in the aviation industry. According to Eunice King, Vice President of Digital Transformation and Innovation at Arravo, candidates with AI experience have a significant edge in the job market. “As AI continues to automate tasks, it’s crucial for workers to develop new skills that complement AI’s capabilities,” she noted.

In addition to exploring AI’s potential, Mr. Ehimiaghe provided an update on SAA’s route growth ambitions. The airline is set to launch new services to Maputo and Gaborone, and plans to introduce three new international routes in 2026. To support its growth ambitions, SAA aims to expand its fleet to 50 aircraft over the next five years.

SAA’s Country Manager, Mrs. Kemi Leke-Bamtefa emphasised the role of the airline in empowering their partners by organizing such meetings to keep them abreast of trends and conversations that may impact business. “We are committed to supporting and carrying our partners along as the industry continues to evolve and as we also revolutionize our processes and adapt to changes in order to equip them with the foresight, critical information and necessary skills to sustain their businesses and empower them,” she said.

As major receiver of Skytrax awards in Africa, SAA has a rich history of excellence in the aviation industry with 91 years of operation. The airline is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional service to its customers.